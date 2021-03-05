‘Crying’, ‘Shame’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Derrick Williams has had his contract with the club mutually terminated, as he moves to LA Galaxy.

Williams made 152 appearances in total for Blackburn, but struggled for game time in this year’s campaign, with the defender being ruled out of action through injury.

He signed for the club back in 2016 from Bristol City, and played his part in the club’s promotion-winning season from League One in the 2017/18 campaign.

Blackburn have endured a somewhat frustrating league campaign to date, with Tony Mowbray’s side struggling for a positive run of results in the Championship, after what was a strong start to this season.

They’ll have to cope without Williams now as well, with the defender completing a move to LA Galaxy ahead of their upcoming league campaign.

Plenty of the Ewood Park faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Williams’ departure from the club.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Good Luck Del, one of our better players, unlucky with injuries, hope all goes well, go and fill Beckham boots, this is your Swan song, enjoy — Grahamdavidson (@Grahamd87630502) March 4, 2021

Guess we don’t need experienced defenders as we’re pretty solid at the back …. oh wait — M (@mstrailstar) March 4, 2021

Best of luck and thank you for your service — Justin Sargent (@jasargent0506) March 4, 2021

Sad way for it to finish. Good servant to Rovers. — George Dobson (@George141414) March 4, 2021

What a move for the lad. Fair play. All the best Del Boy — Chris Moss (@mosstoboy) March 4, 2021

Good bye sweet prince — jacob middy (@jacobmiddt) March 4, 2021

Such a shame to lose him — Jonathan O Donnell (@JonathanODonn18) March 5, 2021

am not crying you are 😢 — Lewis Hartley (@LewisTHartley) March 4, 2021

All the best Derrick, great servant to the club wish him all the best. #Rovers https://t.co/jRdmM0qFHD — Ell (@Elliottkinsella) March 4, 2021

quality centre half, shame he can’t stay fit https://t.co/x9uZgUvIdp — levi🌹 (@levihoyle13_) March 4, 2021