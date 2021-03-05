Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Blackburn Rovers

‘Crying’, ‘Shame’ – Plenty of Blackburn Rovers fans react as player’s departure is confirmed

Published

23 mins ago

on

Blackburn Rovers have confirmed that Derrick Williams has had his contract with the club mutually terminated, as he moves to LA Galaxy. 

Williams made 152 appearances in total for Blackburn, but struggled for game time in this year’s campaign, with the defender being ruled out of action through injury.

He signed for the club back in 2016 from Bristol City, and played his part in the club’s promotion-winning season from League One in the 2017/18 campaign.

Blackburn have endured a somewhat frustrating league campaign to date, with Tony Mowbray’s side struggling for a positive run of results in the Championship, after what was a strong start to this season.

They’ll have to cope without Williams now as well, with the defender completing a move to LA Galaxy ahead of their upcoming league campaign.

Plenty of the Ewood Park faithful took to social media to issue their thoughts on Williams’ departure from the club.

