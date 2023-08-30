Highlights Southampton could make an excellent addition by signing Matt O'Riley before the transfer deadline, as he is known to manager Russell Martin and can bring creativity to the team.

O'Riley is an attack-minded midfielder who can operate in various positions, providing the creative spark that Southampton currently lacks.

At 22 years old, O'Riley has the potential for further development and a move to Southampton could be the perfect route for him to reach the Premier League. However, Celtic will require a significant offer to let go of such a talented player.

Southampton are one of two Championship sides interested in signing Celtic midfielder Matt O’Riley.

That is according to Sky Sports Transfer Centre (August 29, 6:45pm), who state that Leeds United are also interested in the player.

O’Riley is known to Southampton boss Russell Martin as the pair worked together at MK Dons before Martin tried to sign him while he was at Swansea City.

The 22-year-old came onto the scene at MK Dons, and even though he’s played all three games for Celtic in the league, he seems to be a wanted man heading into the final hours of the transfer window.

Would Matt O’Riley be a good signing for Southampton?

As we wait to see if there are any further developments, writers at Football League World have shared their thoughts on this transfer story, discussing if he is a good signing and if Southampton need this type of player.

Here is what they said…

Brett Worthington

This could be an excellent addition for Southampton if they manage to get this deal over the line before the 11pm deadline on Friday.

As mentioned, O’Riley is a player that Martin is fully aware of and knows what he can bring to the table.

The midfielder is a very attack-minded player who can operate in the middle as well as in wide areas.

He would definitely add to this Southampton side, as the losses of James Ward-Prowse and Nathan Tella mean the Saints are lacking some creativity.

They are crying out for this type of player, someone who can play in between the lines and can be that creative spark that Che Adams and Adam Armstrong need behind them.

At this stage, it is unclear if Celtic or the player are interested in a deal, but if O’Riley is keen on the move, then Southampton should do everything they can to secure a deal, especially ahead of Leeds United, one of their promotion rivals.

Even if it is not O’Riley, Southampton must do what they can to sign this type of player, as it is something they are hugely lacking and need to address if they are to be promotion contenders this season.

Alfie Burns

Russell Martin targeting another of his former players is no real surprise, and there are a lot of positives to Saints potentially landing a deal for O'Riley ahead of Friday night.

The 22-year-old impressed under Martin at MK Dons earlier in his career and it's safe to say he's elevated his game with Celtic.

In 76 appearances, he's scored 10 goals from midfield, whilst also registering an impressive 17 assists alongside that.

He's intelligent between the lines and his passing range can unlock defences. He's pretty much the perfect midfielder in a 4-3-3, with that little bit of licence to create in a team that dominates with the ball; he can expect similar amounts of dominance at Southampton as he was used to at both MK Dons and Celtic, with Saints on the lookout for someone to succeed James Ward-Prowse.

Furthermore, O'Riley is a good age at 22. He's got years of development ahead of him and, after a couple of good years at Celtic, a move to the top of the Championship could be the perfect route for him into the Premier League.

Obviously, Celtic aren't going to want to lose him given his talent, age and the fact he's hit the ground running with three goal involvements in three games already this season, so Southampton are going to have to pay and use all their pulling power to lure him to the Championship.