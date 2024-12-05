Leeds United have reportedly approached Maccabi Tel Aviv over a potential January transfer for centre-forward Dor Turgeman, and Carlton Palmer believes he is the type of striker the Whites should be looking to add.

The links emerged via Israeli news outlet Sport 5, who claim that Leeds have already made contact with the Israeli champions over a possible move in the winter window. Turgeman doesn't have a release clause in his contract, and it's stated that they will likely ask for more than €5 million (approx £4.1 million).

MLS side New England Revolution were understood to be showing an interest in signing the young forward in June, but it was reported that the player preferred a move to Europe instead. However, the reports have also been questioned by Joe Donnohue of The Yorkshire Evening Post:

If a move materialises, a switch to Elland Road would also see Turgeman link up with his national teammate Manor Solomon, having played together as recently as the November international break when the pair both started in Israel's 0-0 draw with France.

Ex-England international and EFL pundit Carlton Palmer believes the Whites should be looking at centre-forwards, and Turgeman is the profile and age bracket of options they should be eyeing.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, he said: "It is being reported that Leeds have made an official approach for the 21-year-old Maccabi Tel Aviv striker Dor Turgeman.

"Leeds have had their injury problems this season, but they have still managed to be there or thereabouts in the race to get automatic promotion this season.

"I think it could be a good signing, this. He's a 21-year-old and young players are the way to go.

"Yes, there could be an argument about the standard that he is playing in and can he make that step up to the Championship? But he's playing in the Europa League as well.

"Joel Piroe hasn't really been able to play that classic number-nine role, and Mateo Joseph's growing pains as a season starter perhaps indicate that it's worth Leeds having a look at Turgeman.

"They have made an official approach and he's having a good season so far this season. He's doing well and it might be worth a gamble.

"Depending on how much he's going to cost, but Leeds are crying out for a striker for the way they play.

"They need someone who can split the defence and show composure in the penalty area, which is something Turgeman is showing in abundance.

"I think it's where you have to look sometimes. He's young, only 21 and worth a look at after nine goals and four assists already this season in all competitions.

"That's including four goals and two assists in the Europa League. I think sometimes you have to look at that and if you want a proven striker, then you may well have to pay big money for him.

"To bring somebody in that is young that could do well for you? If you can get that for the right money, then it makes absolute sense."

Leeds and Daniel Farke should place more faith in Mateo Joseph

If Leeds want a young project striker who can lead the line and run in behind, while also showing flashes of real composure in front of goal, then they need look no further than Joseph.

Turgeman and Joseph are just five days apart in terms of age, and that makes little sense from a squad-building perspective. Perhaps signing him and loaning him out has some logic to it, but not two similar types of striker competing for a place in the first-team and blocking each other's pathway.

If Joseph is utilised more often, then the goals will come. His all-round profile and game is already impressive, but he looks a little rushed and lacking in confidence when in on goal at the moment. There is plenty of evidence to suggest that he is on the cusp of exploding into life as Leeds' primary centre-forward, though.