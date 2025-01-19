Derby County's academy has typically been a strong one over the course of the last decade, and it shows no sign of slowing down.

The EFL is filled with stars who came through the ranks at Moor Farm, the Rams' training ground, with the likes of Jayden Bogle, Jeff Hendrick and Will Hughes all playing in the Premier League after leaving the East Midlands for pastures new.

Max Bird and Jason Knight are two of the more recent graduates to have left the club, joining Bristol City during the last two summer transfer windows, while Eiran Cashin and Liam Thompson continue to impress in black-and-white.

After a rebuild following administration, the future is looking bright for the academy at Derby once again, and Football League World has taken a look at two up-and-coming talents who could save the club millions in transfer fees in the future.

Cruz Allen

Cruz Allen is one of the most exciting prospects in the Rams' academy right now, with the 17-year-old already a key member of the club's under-21's team.

The Wales under-19 international plays in an attacking midfield role currently, and this allows him to be a near constant threat in front of goal, while also being able to assist his teammates in the final third of the pitch.

Cruz Allen Derby County stats 2023/24 (TransferMarkt) Competition Apps Goals Assists U18 Premier League 16 7 6 Premier League 2 9 3 - FA Youth Cup 1 - - EFL Trophy 1 - -

Allen has been on the radar of Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United in the last 18 months, but he signed his first professional contract with Derby in March 2024, securing his future at Pride Park until the summer of 2026.

While the first team may still be a couple of years away, it is clear that he possesses an incredible amount of talent, and his ability to carry the ball forward is something that the Rams are in desperate need of right now.

A loan to the National League would be the ideal next step for Allen's development, and if that is a success like it has been for Dajaune Brown in the past, then Derby may just have their next star ready for them.

Lennon Wheeldon

Lennon Wheeldon is yet another striker coming through the ranks at Moor Farm that supporters should be extremely excited to see develop.

The 18-year-old has been in excellent form for the under-21's this season after impressing at under-18's level in the 2023/24 campaign. He scored five goals and picked up two assists in 11 games last season, and he has only progressed since.

He joined Boston United on loan in the National League in November, and he made three appearances for the Pilgrims before returning at the start of 2025.

While it was not the most successful of spells in terms of goal output, it was incredibly important for the teenager to gain experience in senior football, and it would not be a surprise to see him join another club in the division before the end of the campaign.

Wheeldon has everything needed to become a star at Derby in the future, and if he can carry on his goalscoring form for the next few years, then the Rams will be able to save millions on a new number nine.