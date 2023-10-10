Highlights Leicester City should aim to win the Championship title this season and surpass the 100 point mark.

The team's impressive start to the season puts them in a strong position, sitting at the top of the table with a ten-point lead in the race for automatic promotion.

Former Arsenal and Rotherham midfielder Adrian Clarke believes it would be a disappointment if Leicester City don't achieve these big milestones, considering how well they have started the campaign.

It will be a disappointment for Leicester City if they do not win the Championship title this season.

That's according to the former Arsenal and Rotherham midfielder Adrian Clarke, who also believes that the Foxes should be aiming to surpass the 100 point mark in the second-tier this season.

Where are Leicester in the Championship?

Following their relegation from the Premier League after nine years in the top-flight at the end of last season, Leicester have started life back in the Championship in excellent style.

Under new boss Enzo Maresca, the Foxes have won ten and lost just one of their opening 11 league games this season.

As a result, they sit top of the Championship table going into the October international break, following their 2-0 win over Stoke City at The King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

That puts them two points clear of second place Ipswich Town, and more importantly with regards to the race for automatic promotion back to the Premier League, ten points clear of the play-offs.

Following the break, Leicester are due to return to action on the 21st October, when they make the trip to Wales to face in-form Swansea City.

Now it seems as Clarke believes that when they do get back on the pitch, Maresca's side need to be reaching some big milestones to avoid disappointment during the campaign.

What has Clarke said about Leicester this season?

With Leicester having started the season in such impressive fashion, and given the quality they have within their squad, Clarke feels that simply winning promotion back to the Premier League, ought not to be enough for the Foxes this season.

Instead, the pundit feels that the club ought to be thinking of even bigger things, to show just how good they are at this level, and no doubt build momentum for that anticipated return to the Premier League.

Speaking about Leicester on the What The EFL? Podcast, Clarke said: “We will talk a lot more about them over the course of the season, but I actually feel, if Leicester don’t win the title and don’t get over 100 points, it would be a disappointment from here. It is as if it’s too easy for them at the moment. They are cruising it.”

Currently, the record points tally for a Championship season is held by Reading, who racked up 106 points on their way to the title - and a first ever promotion to the Premier League - back in the 2005/06 season.

Are these fair targets that Clarke has set for Leicester?

Ultimately, the main target for Leicester this season, as with many clubs who have just been relegated these days, is to simply win promotion back to their previous division.

If the Foxes do manage that, then it can be considered job done, although at the pace they are going, that will be done in plenty of time for them to turn their attention to other targets, such as the title or 100 points.

Those things can certainly serve as motivation for them to keep going throughout the whole of the campaign, and give them something to build on if they do return to the Premier League.

Indeed, if Leicester continue to pick up points at the rate they have done so far, then they will beat that 100 point mark - and Reading's divisional points record - by quite some distance.