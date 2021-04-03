‘Crucial games ahead’ – Nathaniel Chalobah issues social update following Watford’s win over Sheffield Wednesday

Watford’s strong run of form in the Championship continued on Good Friday, as they ran out 1-0 winners over relegation-threatened Sheffield Wednesday.

The Hornets took the lead through an own goal from Sheffield Wednesday defender Tom Lees, in what proved to be the difference between the teams on the day at Vicarage Road.

Nathaniel Chalobah captained Watford in this one, before being substituted with six minutes remaining of the game on the day, with the former Chelsea man putting in another strong performance for Xisco Munoz’s side.

It was Chalobah’s 36th appearance of the season, and he’ll be hoping he can continue to be involved regularly for the remainder of this year’s campaign.

Watford are currently sat second in the Championship table, and are nine points clear of third-placed Brentford in the second-tier standings, after the Bees were held to a 1-1 draw with relegation-threatened Huddersfield Town on Saturday at the John Smith’s Stadium.

Chalobah took to Instagram following the win over the Owls, and was eager to not get ahead of himself, as he switched his attentions to the promotion run-in.

Chalobah and his Watford team-mates are set to return to action on Monday, when they take on play-off chasing Middlesbrough, in what could potentially be a tricky test at the Riverside.

Neil Warnock’s side were beaten by AFC Bournemouth in their last match, and will be eager to pick up much-needed points in the battle for a top-six finish in the second-tier.

The Verdict:

He’s got an important role to play.

I’ve been particularly impressed with Chalobah’s role in the midfield three for Watford this season, and Xisco Munoz will be hoping he can rely on the former Chelsea man heading into an important few weeks.

The Hornets have their promotion hopes in their own hands, and will be confident of building on a number of impressive performances since the turn of the New Year.