Crucial ace commits long-term future to Millwall

Millwall’s future plans have been handed a major boost after defender Mahlon Romeo signed a new long-term contract at the Den.

The 24-year-old right-back, who joined on a free transfer from Gillingham in the summer of 2015, has been one of the Lions’ most consistent performers this season and has been rewarded with his second new deal in the space of 18 months.

Romeo has started 36 of Millwall’s 37 Championship matches this term, including all 22 under Gary Rowett, and has played a crucial part in Millwall push towards the play-offs in a back-four that have conceded just 40 times this season – the sixth meanest defence in the Championship.

Millwall don’t reveal contract lengths, but in an interview with the official club website, Romeo admitted that he’s delighted to extend his stay at The Den and has loved playing for the Lions over the previous four-and-a-half years.

The Verdict

Romeo’s contract extension, along with Billy Mitchell’s, which was announced earlier today, is more proof that Rowett is here to stay and clearly planning for the future by tying young players down.

There’s no doubt that Romeo has been one of Millwall’s best players this season and is a trusted member of the back-four – epitomised by the fact that Rowett was content with letting Jason McCarthy re-join Wycombe Wanderers on loan in January, leaving Romeo as his only senior recognised right-back.