‘Crowley’, ‘Wes Harding for me!’ – Plenty of Birmingham fans weigh in on player debate

Birmingham City have had a fairly inconsistent campaign to date, although have maintained a mid-table place at this current point.

The Blues have recorded some impressive results and alongside that have had a number of players who’ve starred in the side throughout the season.

Jude Bellingham has broken onto the scene and been a star, the 16-year-old has taken the league by storm and Birmingham know they’ll be lucky to keep him for the next campaign.

Another is Scott Hogan, the forward signed in January on loan from rivals Aston Villa, and he’s netted seven times in eight games for the club instantly becoming a fan favourite.

There have been others though who haven’t performed to the required standard and have had rather poor seasons for their individual standards.

Football League World asked Facebook group, Birmingham City Fan Zone, who the biggest under-performer has been in Pep Clotet’s side this season.

Here are some of the replies…

Richard Stevenson: Montero, few flashes of quality but for the money he earns he has been absolutely shocking.

Stuart King: For me Villalba when he was here, promised a lot with little to no impact. At least we knew Montero was injury prone with no end product from Baggies and Swansea.

Andy Smyth: Wes Harding for me has gone backwards!

Barry Palmer: Harding’s gone to pot in the past 18 months.

John-James JJ: Villalba.

Joe Nevey: Montero, Prem winger underperforming.

Michael Lloyd: Crowley, a lot of hype when he signed but been a disappointment, although the changing formations haven’t helped.