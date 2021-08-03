Crooks & Ikpeazu in: On paper, is this Middlesbrough’s best XI that Neil Warnock can field right now?

Middlesbrough are going into the new season with a feeling of real optimism in the camp.

The Teessiders ran out of steam in their push for the play-offs last term but based on their summer transfer business there’s a good chance that they could be firmly in the mix come the end of next term.

Neil Warnock has already brought in a number of new faces to the Riverside Stadium, while it’s expected that there could be a number of additional faces coming onboard before the end of the summer transfer window.

But who based on the current state of play who will be in Warnock’s best XI? We take a look!