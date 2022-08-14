Crooks absence explained, Ikpeazu leaves: All the latest Middlesbrough news + transfer updates

Middlesbrough have opted to engage in a great deal of transfer activity during the current transfer window.

As well as waving goodbye to a number of individuals, Boro have bolstered their squad by signing eight players.

Alex Mowatt became the latest player to make the switch to the Riverside Stadium as he joined Boro on a temporary basis from West Bromwich Albion yesterday.

Having missed out on a place in the play-offs last season, it will be interesting to see whether Middlesbrough will be able to launch a sustained push for a top-six finish in the current campaign.

Here, we have decided to take a look at all of the latest Middlesbrough news and transfer updates…

Uche Ikpeazu departs

As confirmed by the club’s official website, Uche Ikpeazu has sealed a permanent departure from the Riverside Stadium.

The forward joined Turkish outfit Konyaspor after an agreement was reached between both parties.

Signed by Middlesbrough last year following a stint at Wycombe Wanderers, Ikpeazu made 22 appearances for the club in the first-half of the previous campaign before being loaned out to Cardiff City in January.

Matt Crooks’ absence from Sheffield United game is explained

When Middlesbrough’s team was announced earlier today for their clash with Sheffield United, Matt Crooks was a surprise absentee.

The midfielder scored a goal and provided an assist in last weekend’s 3-2 defeat to Queens Park Rangers and thus would have been hoping to deliver another positive performance this afternoon.

The reasoning behind why Crooks wasn’t included in the match-day squad for this fixture has since been revealed.

According to the club’s official Twitter account, Crooks missed the club’s showdown with the Blades due to illness.

Watford ticket details released

Ticket details for Middlesbrough’s upcoming clash with Watford have now been released.

As per the club’s website, Boro have received 2,000 tickets for their trip to Vicarage Road on August 30th.

Fans will be able to book tickets this week.

Adults will have to pay £20 or £17 (restricted view) whilst over 65’s will have to pay £19 or £16 (restricted view).