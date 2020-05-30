Criticised Sheffield Wednesday man set to keep spot in side for now

Writing for Yorkshire Live, Sheffield Wednesday reporter Dom Howson has suggested that Cameron Dawson will keep his spot between the sticks for when the Championship campaign gets back up and running.

Second-tier action could well be back in front of us in June and that will certainly be something that many fans up and down the country are looking forward to.

For Sheffield Wednesday supporters, this season carries little significance now but it at least gives Garry Monk a chance to work out a few things.

Indeed, some sections of the support have asked for a change in goal but Howson believes that Monk is going to stand by Dawson.

He said:

“Despite calls from some sections of the fan-base for him to be dropped following a string of errors before the season was suspended, Cameron Dawson is expected to keep his place in between the sticks.”

The Verdict

It’s perhaps no surprise that Monk is going to keep with Dawson for now.

The current Wednesday number 1 has had an up and down season at times but with little to play for the final games of the campaign could be important for him to build on what he has learned so far and cut out the mistakes.

Let’s see what he can do.