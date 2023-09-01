Highlights Southampton have suffered relegation from the Premier League and have sold several key players to generate funds.

Armel Bella-Kotchap was set to join Borussia Dortmund, but the deal has now fallen through due to high asking price and other signings.

Despite defensive shortcomings, Southampton should fight to keep Bella-Kotchap as he can help address their defensive issues and contribute to their promotion aspirations.

As is the norm with clubs who boast a high-profile squad roster but succumb to relegation from the Premier League, Southampton have sanctioned wholesale player sales this summer.

Tino Livramento, Nathan Tella, Romeo Lavia, Mohammed Salisu and, of course, long-standing skipper James Ward-Prowse have all sought pastures new in the aftermath of the Saints' second-tier return for the first time in over a decade, fetching the club a healthy and significant cash windfall in the process.

Hopefully for supporters, it is one that will be utilised today in order to welcome fresh incomings in much needed areas of the pitch and ensure Russell Martin with a squad capable of challenging for promotion in the first-half of the season.

But, despite the array of departures that Southampton have overseen as of late, they are primed for even more before the window's cut-off point later today.

One of those had been Armel Bella-Kotchap, who is one of many Saints players to have earned serious interest from top clubs recently.

However, a key update has emerged on his transfer to German giants Borussia Dortmund.

Transfer interest in Southampton's Armel Bella-Kotchap

The defender was signed from VfL Bochum last summer and swiftly transpired as one of the few sparks of positivity within Southampton's side as they fell to relegation in bottom place, earning plaudits and subsequent interest for his individual defensive displays.

Indeed, in a real testament to his talents, Bundesliga behemoths Bayern Munich and Dortmund had both tussled for his signature as per the Daily Mail, though the latter swiftly moved ahead in the race.

According to a separate report from the Daily Mail, Bella-Kotchap was set to join Dortmund on an initial loan basis with an obligation to buy.

However, a key recent update from Sky Sports reporter Florian Plettenberg has revealed that the deal is suddenly now completely dead in the water.

Plettenberg had initially cited a late response from the Saints and Dortmund's new £15m acquisition of Niclas Fullkrug from Werder Bremen as key reasons for the deal collapsing, before going on to state that Southampton's asking price proved too costly.

Should Southampton try and keep Armel Bella-Kotchap?

Following this, Southampton should most certainly fight tooth and nail to keep hold of Bella-Kotchap, even though that may prove difficult to begin with.

The 21-year-old is yet to play for Southampton in the Championship having been sidelined through injury, though he will undoubtedly form a key part of Russell Martin's plans on the south coast if he can indeed be convinced to stick it out.

Though Southampton already appear an enthralling attacking outfit, there are evident defensive shortcomings that need to be addressed if they are to realise their ambitions of returning to the top-flight at the very first time of asking.

They have already leaked seven goals- including four alone versus Norwich City- and Bella-Kotchap can surely solve those issues should he decide to remain with Southampton for the duration of the current season.