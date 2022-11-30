Cristiano Giaretta’s Watford future becomes clearer amid imminent Ben Manga arrival

Watford sporting director Cristiano Giaretta is STAYING in his role at Vicarage Road despite the imminent arrival of Ben Manga from Eintracht Frankfurt, the Watford Observer has reported.

The future of Giaretta has been unclear ever since reports emerged earlier in November of the Hornets’ interest in bringing Manga to the club as Director of Football.

But it is now clear that the Italian is remaining in his role of Sporting Director, whilst Manga will assume the role of Technical Director next week.

With Manga being in control of player recruitment for Slaven Bilic’s side, Giaretta’s responsibilities will be more administrative and more of an eyes and ears for both the head coach and owner Gino Pozzo.

Giaretta was said to be on the verge of departing Watford back in September when the club had failed to fully find their feet under new head coach Rob Edwards in the Championship.

However, Pozzo’s u-turn saw the 54-year-old stay and Edwards depart, and now he’s set to earn another reprieve despite Manga incoming in a seemingly more powerful role.

The Verdict

Giaretta to some Watford fans is like the cat with nine lives in that he doesn’t seem to be sackable.

It doesn’t appear that he does much at the club but having worked with the Pozzo’s at Udinese in the past, he appears to be a loyal servant.

With the roles it has been said he will take up with Manga’s arrival, Giaretta will be restricted to merely a figure to assist the first-team coaching staff with things they need and also the hierarchy with information if they are not there.

The fact that Manga will have full control of recruitment is definitely a positive though, and it could be the start of some changing times for the Hornets.