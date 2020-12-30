Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sky Bet Championship

‘Criminally underrated’ – Many Watford fans react to confirmed transfer agreement

Published

6 mins ago

on

La Liga outfit Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue on a permanent basis.

There has been a considerable amount of doubt for the Frenchman’s future since the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League – with the former Tottenham man unable to repeat the form in the Championship that made him such a fans favourite with the Vicarage Road faithful.

Capoue has made just 11 appearances for Watford this season, with his 181st and final outing in the yellow shirt coming in the Boxing Day victory over Norwich City.

The 32-year-old has been an outstanding servant to Watford following his move from Spurs back in the summer of 2015, and was a key part of the side that achieve their highest Premier League finish and reached the FA Cup final during the 2018-2019 campaign – playing more than 35 times.

And here, we’ve been looking at how Hornets supporters have been reacting to the news of Capoue’s departure on Twitter.

Check the best below:


