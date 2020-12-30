‘Criminally underrated’ – Many Watford fans react to confirmed transfer agreement

La Liga outfit Villarreal have confirmed the signing of Watford midfielder Etienne Capoue on a permanent basis.

There has been a considerable amount of doubt for the Frenchman’s future since the Hornets were relegated from the Premier League – with the former Tottenham man unable to repeat the form in the Championship that made him such a fans favourite with the Vicarage Road faithful.

Capoue has made just 11 appearances for Watford this season, with his 181st and final outing in the yellow shirt coming in the Boxing Day victory over Norwich City.

The 32-year-old has been an outstanding servant to Watford following his move from Spurs back in the summer of 2015, and was a key part of the side that achieve their highest Premier League finish and reached the FA Cup final during the 2018-2019 campaign – playing more than 35 times.

And here, we’ve been looking at how Hornets supporters have been reacting to the news of Capoue’s departure on Twitter.

Check the best below:

One of the best players I’ve ever seen play in a Watford shirt, I wish the best of luck to him🙌🙌 — 🐐Wilmot🐐 (@WilmotWaffle) December 30, 2020

Fantastic player for us over the years. Shame his heart has been elsewhere for the last twelve months. Let’s hope Mr Pozzo has a signing or two up his sleeve to replace him and quickly — PB (@peterbarnes007) December 30, 2020

Hurts to see him go, but he deserves a move. One of the best players in the championship and a fine servant to watford fc — The BXR (@The_BXR) December 30, 2020

Criminally underrated, other than lord Gomes himself he has to be the clubs best Pozzo era purchase. — Fid (@chrisfid93) December 30, 2020

All the best caps, brilliant servant over the last 5 years. All the best 🐝💛 — Sean (@Seanslatt3ry) December 30, 2020

Livid. Good luck caps — Cameron 🐝 (@Cameronsmart_) December 30, 2020

I just don't think I understand? Bit of a backward move but I wish him well. — Harvs (@DanHarvey74) December 30, 2020

What a player he has been for us for all 5 seasons in the prem , legend and good luck for rest of career 🐝 — Freddie Godman (@FredGodman) December 30, 2020

He’s been class for 5 seasons. Sad to see him go but it felt inevitable when we went down. — Matt Ashby (@MAshby1001) December 30, 2020