“Criminally underrated” – Former Reading teammate tells West Brom what to expect from new signing

John Swift was announced as a West Brom player on Friday after deciding not to renew his Reading contract, ending his six-year stay at the club.

The former Chelsea youngster signed a three-year deal with the Baggies after a stellar season in a Royals shirt.

Swift was one of the longest-serving players at the Select Car Leasing Stadium after arriving in 2016 and registered 11 goals and 13 assists last season, taking his tally of 33 goals in a Reading shirt.

Swift arrived at Reading along with defender Liam Moore who took to Instagram to praise his now former teammate saying: “What a player and still criminally underrated. Good luck brother, pleasure sharing the pitch with you.”

This was in response to the farewell message posted by Swift, who was sincere in saying his goodbyes: “Thank you for everything @readingfc Hopefully see you all soon and best of luck for the future, JS10 urzzzz.”

It’s a classy response from a midfielder who will be remembered fondly at the club for his role in helping Reading stave off relegation this season.

It’s obviously disappointing that he will be moving on, but the financial constraints Reading find themselves under made it virtually impossible to keep him for another year.

The Verdict

It’s a significant claim by Moore who has been a teammate of Swift’s for six years. Considering Swift had a better campaign than most, it was a surprise not to see him linked with more Premier League clubs.

His injury may count against him, but 11 goals and 13 assists in a side struggling at the bottom of the table, a move to another Championship club is an eyebrow-raiser.

Swift has continued to prove he’s a smooth and consistent operator at this level, and certainly deserves a chance to play Premier League football and will hopefully fulfill that ambition with West Brom.