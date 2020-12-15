Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Sheffield Wednesday

‘Criminal’, ‘Ridiculous decision’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated as ex-player nears EFL move

Published

9 mins ago

on

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee is reportedly having a trial with League Two side Bolton Wanderers, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the Hillsborough club. 

Lee spent eight years with the Owls and made more than 200 appearances in a Wednesday shirt – featuring regularly when they made it to the Championship play-offs in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Injuries have restricted the 32-year-old’s contributions in recent years and he left the Yorkshire club at the end of his contract in the summer.

Lee is yet to sign elsewhere, however, according to Yorkshire Live, he has been handed a trial by Bolton and trained with the League Two club yesterday.

Having come through the Manchester United academy and spent the early part of his senior career at Oldham Athletic, the midfielder is no stranger to playing in the North West and it seems as though he could be set to move there permanently.

Bolton were relegated down to League Two last term and after a shaky start have won five of their last seven games, relieving the pressure on Evatt.

Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25

Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances?

With Andrew Tutte injured, it seems the Bolton manager is eyeing Lee as a potential reinforcement and that news has caught the attention of plenty of Wednesday fans on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Criminal’, ‘Ridiculous decision’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated as ex-player nears EFL move

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: