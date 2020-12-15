‘Criminal’, ‘Ridiculous decision’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans frustrated as ex-player nears EFL move

Former Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Kieran Lee is reportedly having a trial with League Two side Bolton Wanderers, which has drawn a frustrated reaction from fans of the Hillsborough club.

Lee spent eight years with the Owls and made more than 200 appearances in a Wednesday shirt – featuring regularly when they made it to the Championship play-offs in 2015/16 and 2016/17.

Injuries have restricted the 32-year-old’s contributions in recent years and he left the Yorkshire club at the end of his contract in the summer.

Lee is yet to sign elsewhere, however, according to Yorkshire Live, he has been handed a trial by Bolton and trained with the League Two club yesterday.

Having come through the Manchester United academy and spent the early part of his senior career at Oldham Athletic, the midfielder is no stranger to playing in the North West and it seems as though he could be set to move there permanently.

Bolton were relegated down to League Two last term and after a shaky start have won five of their last seven games, relieving the pressure on Evatt.

With Andrew Tutte injured, it seems the Bolton manager is eyeing Lee as a potential reinforcement and that news has caught the attention of plenty of Wednesday fans on Twitter.

Read their reaction here:

Could still do a job and impact where we are. Would be on peanuts should he sign, can’t get my head around it. https://t.co/tf1T0Logvi — David Bly (@DJ_Bly) December 15, 2020

On trial!!! He would walk back into out team!! Bring him home,bring him home. https://t.co/O4xdMAKR3c — wawaw (@molloy1964) December 15, 2020

If it wasn’t for his injuries he would be a Prem player imo. — Paul (@LifeIsPeachy82) December 15, 2020

Oh no, 😔 was holding up hope pullis may have signed him on 6month contract in January, better choice than joey!! 🤷🏻‍♀️🤷🏻‍♀️ good luck @kieranlee1988. Looks like I may be having a trip to watch Bolton play(when we can) 😂😂 — Laura Hinchliffe (@Laurad2702Laura) December 15, 2020

Wish we still had him. All the very best Keiran. — Pat Sharpe (@OwlPat) December 15, 2020

Would have Kieran back in a heartbeat. — Chris Dooley (@Dooley222) December 15, 2020

To think we let him and Dave go 🙈 criminal — ®️ (@No_Gimicks) December 15, 2020

Bring him back — J (@the_geeker) December 15, 2020

He should have stayed with us!!!! Bloody ridiculous decision — Dawn deedee (@desertgold2) December 15, 2020