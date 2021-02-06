‘Criminal’, ‘Not for me’ – Some Sunderland fans can’t believe what Lee Johnson has done against MK Dons

Sunderland face a pivotal afternoon as they take on MK Dons in League One.

After securing a 3-0 victory over the club in the Papa John’s Trophy midweek the hope for supporters is that the Black Cats can round off the week with another victory that will see them close the gap on the promotion race.

Lee Johnson’s side have plenty of work to do if they’re to play catch up, and that’s why it was crucial that they got the team selection right.

Here’s the side that Johnson has selected.

📝 Lee Johnson's 𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗫𝗜. Watch the action… 📺👇 — Sunderland AFC (@SunderlandAFC) February 6, 2021

Lee Johnson made five changes for the clash with MK Dons.

Bailey Wright returns to the centre of defence, while Jake Vokins makes his Sunderland debut in place of Callum McFadzean who misses out through injury.

In midfield Grant Leadbitter replaces Josh Scowen and will play alongside Luke O’Nien, while Jordan Jones drops to the bench and is replaced by Aiden McGeady.

Lynden Gooch keeps his place in the side, but will play on the flank in place of Jack Diamond as Charlie Wyke returns to the side alongside Aiden O’Brien.

Such changes were always likely to attract criticism from supporters and it seems that a group of fans aren’t exactly enamoured by the team that has been named.

Here’s what a selection of supporters have had to say about the selection.

Jones has to start over OBrien — Mando (@KINGMAGUIRE1) February 6, 2021

Diamond and Jones both on the bench 😭 — Alex SAFC (@AlexSAFC22) February 6, 2021

Criminal that he's dropped Jones after Tuesdays performance — Lewis Baxter (@LBaxterrr) February 6, 2021

Not for me that team — jakeykirkbride (@JacobKirkbride) February 6, 2021

Gooch needs to have a hell of a performance for leaving jones and diamond out — leon patel⚽️❤️ (@leon88752755) February 6, 2021

Where’s the real team lads? — Jayden hanlon (@Jaydenhanlon7) February 6, 2021

Is this a joke? — Adam Lowden (@AdamLowden10) February 6, 2021

Poor lineup — dylan thynne (@dylannn_safc) February 6, 2021