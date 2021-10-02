Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘Criminal’, ‘Needs to go’ – This Birmingham City player comes in for fierce criticism after heavy Nottingham Forest defeat

Birmingham City fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest in a disappointing afternoon for Lee Bowyer’s side.

In a way, the scoreline did flatter the visitors, as Blues had plenty of chances to take the lead and then get back in the game.

However, they can have no complaints about the result as they just didn’t defend well enough, with Harlee Dean particularly struggling.

The centre-back has been a regular for Blues since Bowyer arrived, and his performances in the previous campaign were impressive as the team pulled clear to survive with relative ease.

But, he hasn’t maintained that form in the current campaign and today he really struggled against a dangerous Forest side that were ruthless in front of goal.

Whilst he was by no means the only player to receive criticism, some fans were not at all happy with Dean, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his display…


