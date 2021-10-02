‘Criminal’, ‘Needs to go’ – This Birmingham City player comes in for fierce criticism after heavy Nottingham Forest defeat

Birmingham City fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Nottingham Forest in a disappointing afternoon for Lee Bowyer’s side.

In a way, the scoreline did flatter the visitors, as Blues had plenty of chances to take the lead and then get back in the game.

However, they can have no complaints about the result as they just didn’t defend well enough, with Harlee Dean particularly struggling.

The centre-back has been a regular for Blues since Bowyer arrived, and his performances in the previous campaign were impressive as the team pulled clear to survive with relative ease.

But, he hasn’t maintained that form in the current campaign and today he really struggled against a dangerous Forest side that were ruthless in front of goal.

Whilst he was by no means the only player to receive criticism, some fans were not at all happy with Dean, and here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter to his display…

Criminal from Dean and Roberts today. Forward line under pressure to score 3-4 to win a game.#BCFC — Ricky Wilson (@Squareheadrick) October 2, 2021

I've backed Dean far longer than I should have. I used to focus more on his good games but when they're as rare as they are then something needs to change. Him and Roberts need to go #BCFC — Ash (@Ash_Williams18) October 2, 2021

Sanderson needs starting – drop Dean out the squad and bring someone up from the U21s. Give McGree a go, give Graham and Aneke a go. Freshen it up. #BCFC #KRO — Gary J. Richards (@TheGJRichards) October 2, 2021

Harlee dean and Marc Roberts have been in relegation scraps the past 4/5 years yet people think Deeneys the problem🥴🥴🥴🥴🥴#BCFC — J-Bloooooz (@J1875_) October 2, 2021

Dean needs to be dropped Chong and woods need resting bring in Graham and Gardner what’s the worse that can happen #bcfc — bluenose mucka (@RichardTonry) October 2, 2021

Dean has to be up there as one of the worst blues captain in history #bcfc — scott smith (@smithytilidie) October 2, 2021

The sooner Dean is stripped of his captaincy & got rid of the better #BCFC — Elliot (@ellwatkins) October 2, 2021