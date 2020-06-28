‘Criminal’ – Many Bristol City fans losing patience after latest loss

Bristol City played host to Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate on Sunday afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship and

The Robins went into the clash needing a win to keep their play-off hopes in decent condition, especially after losing last time out against Blackburn Rovers.

However, they fell behind quickly to the Owls with Connor Wickham scoring from a corner, completely unmarked, in a move that Lee Johnson will not have been pleased with.

The Owls doubled their lead in the second half thanks to midfielder Massimo Luongo but, within ten minutes, the Robins had at least halved the deficit via a goal from Nahki Wells.

However, an equalising goal did not come for the men from Ashton Gate and that has left them with work to do in the play-off race – it’s not over, but things could have been so much better ahead of some big games.

Let’s look at the reaction to the result…

It’s criminal this squad – rich in talent – will fall short of a Top 6 spot.

At this rate Warnock’s Middlesborough will finish above us.

Johnson has had long enough, but will always fall short at this level.

No more ‘jam tomorrow’, a proven manager is must for next season. — Raymond Pilkington (@RaymondPilking1) June 28, 2020

Enough is enough, time to go LJ — . (@dbcfc_) June 28, 2020

Johnson out — ben (@ben90764076) June 28, 2020

Johnson hasn’t got a clue — Will (@BcfcWill) June 28, 2020

3 months off and not one player can honestly say they have walked off the pitch exhausted in either game. They dont even try! Work rate at all time low…blame lies with one man! GET JOHNSON OUT TODAY!!!! TBH if he cared about the club he would walk! — Alan Walters (@alanwalters6) June 28, 2020

Waiting for the excuses — Levi D Rowles (@Levi_Rowles16) June 28, 2020

That was a must win, this season is going no where now. — Jord (@JordanStarr_10) June 28, 2020

Johnson can not take this team any further than mid-table, that is the tweet. #BristolCity — Matt (@matthew_tagg) June 28, 2020