Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City News

‘Criminal’ – Many Bristol City fans losing patience after latest loss

Published

49 mins ago

on

Bristol City played host to Sheffield Wednesday at Ashton Gate on Sunday afternoon in the Sky Bet Championship and 

The Robins went into the clash needing a win to keep their play-off hopes in decent condition, especially after losing last time out against Blackburn Rovers.

However, they fell behind quickly to the Owls with Connor Wickham scoring from a corner, completely unmarked, in a move that Lee Johnson will not have been pleased with.

The Owls doubled their lead in the second half thanks to midfielder Massimo Luongo but, within ten minutes, the Robins had at least halved the deficit via a goal from Nahki Wells.

However, an equalising goal did not come for the men from Ashton Gate and that has left them with work to do in the play-off race – it’s not over, but things could have been so much better ahead of some big games.

Let’s look at the reaction to the result…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Criminal’ – Many Bristol City fans losing patience after latest loss

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: