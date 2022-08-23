“Criminal if we don’t sign a striker” – QPR fan pundit outlines wishes for final week of window

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Terrace Talk‘ series, which provides personal opinions from our FLW Fan Pundits regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Queens Park Rangers have had a steady-at-best start to the season with them sitting in the lower half of the table with five points from their opening matches.

Certainly, Hoops fans will want to see a bit more in terms of wins and in terms of signings before the window shuts in just over a week from now.

That said, we asked FLW’s QPR fan pundit Louis Moir for a player he’d like to see join Rangers and this is what he had to say:

“One player that the club should be targeting in the final week of the window is Lewis Grabban.

“He’s avaialble on a free after being released by Nottingham Forest and I just feel that we’re really lacking in that forward area at the moment with Lyndon Dykes who’s not convincing fans he’s capable of scoring regular goals at this level and then Macauley Bonne who deep down doesn’t want to be at the club and then 19-year-old Sinclair Armstrong who is obviously really exciting but you can’t be putting all the pressure on a kid who before this season was on loan at National League clubs.

“It’ll be criminal if we don’t sign a striker and I feel Lewis Grabban is someone with experience and he might be 34 but I couldn’t care less about his age because we need the experience at the moment.

“We need older heads in the squad to guide the players. Forest got promoted last season and he still managed to offer 16 goals contributions which at his age is not bad going at all.

“It fits with the business we’re doing at the moment, all our business seems to be frees and loans and Grabban ticks that box.”

The Verdict

QPR do need extra fire-power and we’ll have to see if they can get it before the deadline.

Grabban could be a fine signing for the R’s but if they want him they may have to move fast, with West Brom thought to be keen on signing him up in the near future as well.