‘Criminal’, ‘I just don’t understand’ – Many Charlton fans take shots at Lee Bowyer over key decision in Hull defeat

Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-0 by League One promotion rivals Hull City yesterday and many fans have been left bemused by Lee Bowyer’s decision not to use playmaker Marcus Maddison.

Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Greg Docherty helped the Tigers claim all three points against 10-man Charlton at the KCOM Stadium, with Darren Pratley shown a straight red card in the second half.

Despite dominating possession, Bowyer’s men managed just four shots against Hull – four times fewer than their opponents.

There was no place in the starting XI for Maddison and the Charlton boss didn’t use him when his side were chasing the game either.

The 27-year-old joined the club in the summer and scored his first League One goal for the Addicks in their 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day.

Maddison has yet to reach top gear for Charlton, having been such a dangerous weapon in the division for Peterborough United in the past – with the 12 goals and 23 assists he grabbed in the 2017/18 campaign an example of just how dangerous a player he can be.

Despite being able to make five substitutions, Bowyer opted against bringing the playmaker on against Hull and it seems many supporters have been left frustrated by the decision.

#cafc surely on form Maddison with something to prove at Hull should have started today ??? — McC (@McSkibby) January 2, 2021

Lee Bowyer trying to be too clever… should have started Maddison… but now lost momentum from the player! #cafc https://t.co/QOJCuPSo8z — anteves (@footy_league) January 2, 2021

Criminal how Maddison can create something out of nothing last game and then not even get on the pitch today. #cafc — Jake (@smellsley) January 2, 2021

What is bowyers reasoning in not playing Maddison.

The one player we have who can get a goal or assist in a goal

Especially when we are behind in a game!! #cafc — fred (@fredbarney2014) January 2, 2021

Marcus Maddison is Charlton’s best player. He is now fit and showed last week he has something special. Bowyer didn’t even bring him on in a game we were losing. That isn’t him having an attitude problem or being a brat, it’s terrible management. START YOUR BEST PLAYERS #cafc — Toon Addick (@tomsmith641) January 2, 2021

It’s been poor since the international break and there’s been some odd decisions by Bowyer (surely Maddison has to be the first name on the teamsheet?) but some perspective is needed. #cafc — Nozza_ (@Nozza_) January 2, 2021

We lack creativity and no sign of Maddison. I just don’t understand #cafc — Marc (@Marc_CAFC) January 2, 2021

Maddison is the best player in the league and sits on the bench… I don’t understand — Zac (@zaccafc) January 2, 2021

The fact that Maddison hasn’t came on never mind started just sums up bowyer. #cafc — Ryan (@ryandCAFC) January 2, 2021