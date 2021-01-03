Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Charlton Athletic

‘Criminal’, ‘I just don’t understand’ – Many Charlton fans take shots at Lee Bowyer over key decision in Hull defeat

Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-0 by League One promotion rivals Hull City yesterday and many fans have been left bemused by Lee Bowyer’s decision not to use playmaker Marcus Maddison. 

Goals from Hakeeb Adelakun and Greg Docherty helped the Tigers claim all three points against 10-man Charlton at the KCOM Stadium, with Darren Pratley shown a straight red card in the second half.

Despite dominating possession, Bowyer’s men managed just four shots against Hull – four times fewer than their opponents.

There was no place in the starting XI for Maddison and the Charlton boss didn’t use him when his side were chasing the game either.

The 27-year-old joined the club in the summer and scored his first League One goal for the Addicks in their 2-2 draw with Plymouth Argyle on Boxing Day.

Maddison has yet to reach top gear for Charlton, having been such a dangerous weapon in the division for Peterborough United in the past – with the 12 goals and 23 assists he grabbed in the 2017/18 campaign an example of just how dangerous a player he can be.

Despite being able to make five substitutions, Bowyer opted against bringing the playmaker on against Hull and it seems many supporters have been left frustrated by the decision.

