Sheffield Wednesday

‘Criminal’, ‘Can’t grumble’ – Contrasting reactions from these Sheffield Wednesday fans as Moore makes changes for Cambridge clash

Published

36 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to force their way into the play-off places with victory at Cambridge United this evening.

Darren Moore’s side threw away a two-goal lead at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, a result which frustrated the fans. Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the boss has decided to make two changes for this one.

Most notably, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has returned in goal, with Joe Wildsmith settling for a place on the bench.

Elsewhere, Marvin Johnson is back in the XI ahead of Jaden Brown, who is also a sub, along with the likes of Saido Berahino, Florian Kamberi and Theo Corbeanu.

It’s fair to say the team news divided opinion, with some annoyed that Moore is not utilising many of the wingers he has at the club, whilst others are pleased to see a bit of continuity as they look to get results.

Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…


