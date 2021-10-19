Sheffield Wednesday
‘Criminal’, ‘Can’t grumble’ – Contrasting reactions from these Sheffield Wednesday fans as Moore makes changes for Cambridge clash
Sheffield Wednesday will be hoping to force their way into the play-off places with victory at Cambridge United this evening.
📋 Here's how we line-up for #CAMSHW
XI | Peacock-Farrell, Hunt, Iorfa, Dunkley, Palmer, Dele-Bashiru, Bannan, Wing, Johnson, Paterson, Gregory
SUBS | Wildsmith, Brown, Adeniran, Corbeanu, Shodipo, Berahino, Kamberi pic.twitter.com/xE4Dt5UAYQ
— Sheffield Wednesday (@swfc) October 19, 2021
Darren Moore’s side threw away a two-goal lead at AFC Wimbledon on Saturday, a result which frustrated the fans. Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that the boss has decided to make two changes for this one.
Most notably, Bailey Peacock-Farrell has returned in goal, with Joe Wildsmith settling for a place on the bench.
Elsewhere, Marvin Johnson is back in the XI ahead of Jaden Brown, who is also a sub, along with the likes of Saido Berahino, Florian Kamberi and Theo Corbeanu.
Do you remember which player scored Sheffield Wednesday’s first goal in each of the last 15 seasons?
It’s fair to say the team news divided opinion, with some annoyed that Moore is not utilising many of the wingers he has at the club, whilst others are pleased to see a bit of continuity as they look to get results.
Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…
No Corbeanu again dear me. Also what a stupid signing Sow was!
— Peter Woodhouse (@Peter070714) October 19, 2021
Finally picked a settle team
— 🥚 (@YoLO6798) October 19, 2021
Honestly, he needs to be playing both Corbeanu / Shodipo. It’s criminal that these are not even being considered in the 11
— James (@jamesaa_96) October 19, 2021
Probably first time Moore has picked a pretty consistent line up and expect that to be 3-5-2. Can’t grumble with that tbf
— RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) October 19, 2021
Sack him nar. https://t.co/G94D41MVEm
— Dave Goodo (@Skeggygoodo) October 19, 2021
We don’t win tonight he’s gone #swfc https://t.co/cOuvhLllVF
— Rob Oldfield (@ROldfieldDesign) October 19, 2021
As of the “fans” have started already. Do us all a favour give it a rest 🤦🏻♂️ getting boring now all the negativity #swfc https://t.co/2PQtMUcdqO
— Lewis Jordan (@lewisjordan98) October 19, 2021