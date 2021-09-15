Crewe optimistic over Ben Knight’s fitness issues

Ben Knight’s absence from the Crewe Alexandra side is not expected to last long.

Concerns over the Manchester City loanee’s injury are not as bad as first feared. The 19-year old missed the side’s fixture against Shrewsbury Town at the weekend, but he is expected to return to the team after a period of rest.

Knight tried training, but manager David Artell admitted the club are avoiding any risk of aggravating the injury and will instead wait until he is 100% fit before playing again.

“Ben has had some discomfort with the bone that attaches the tibia and fibula. We have checked him out to make sure there is nothing sinister going on there,” said Artell via the Crewe website.

“He trained and we asked him if he was alright. Of course, being the way he is, he said yes but he wasn’t. We sent him in and got him checked out.

“We are in contact with Nick at Manchester City, who helps look after that age group and we are all hopeful it won’t be long. He just needs some time and we will be sensible with him. It is nothing too serious.”

The injury is believed to be an issue with Knight’s interosseous bone, which connects the tibia and fibula. The club is in contact with Man City’s physiotherapist Nick Oakley over the player’s current condition.

Knight scored his first goal for the club against Shrewsbury in the EFL Trophy. A 92nd minute strike won the game for Crewe.

The Verdict

Managing a young player’s minutes is vital to their development. This becomes even more important during any injury, so staying on the cautious side is what’s best for the player’s long-term improvement.

Knight showed great determination in trying to continue through the pain, but it is good to see greater sense prevail by keeping him on the sidelines to allow him the chance to get back to full fitness.