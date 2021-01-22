Crewe Alexandra v AFC Wimbledon: Team and injury news, stats and how to watch the game

Football League World’s Chris Thorpe will be live from Gresty Road as Crewe Alexandra take on AFC Wimbledon in Sky Bet League One, with both sides seeking to climb the standings in the weeks ahead.

David Artell will be looking for his side to continue their nine match unbeaten run in the league, with the Railwaymen having bounced back from a stuttering start to the campaign in recent months.

Meanwhile Glyn Hodges has come under increasing pressure in recent weeks with the Dons having now gone eight league games without a victory, thus seeing the South London outfit fall into the bottom four.

A victory for Crewe on home turf could see them move into the play-off places, whilst Wimbledon could also jump out of the drop zone if they manage to plunder all three points on the road.

Team News

Following hamstring injuries to right backs Luke Offord and Donervon Daniels, plus the departure of captain Perry Ng earlier this month, it is expected that Artell will hand a start to new signing Billy Jones, who returns to the club that he came through with as a youngster.

Meanwhile Callum Ainley also remains sidelined for the hosts, whilst Harry Pickering faces a late fitness test ahead of Saturday’s game after picking up a back injury against Bristol Rovers in midweek.

As for Wimbledon, the Dons will be without the likes of Ben Heneghan and Ollie Palmer, with both players picking up injuries in recently, whilst Terell Thomas will be assessed after falling ill earlier this month.

With Luke O’Neill having started his first game in three months in the defeat to Portsmouth last Tuesday, it is expected that the away side will once again line up in their favoured 3-5-2 formation.

Crewe Alexandra possible starting lineup (4-3-3):

Richards; Jones, Lancashire, Beckles, Adebisi, Lowery, Wintle, Finney, Dale, Porter, Kirk

AFC Wimbledon possible starting lineup (3-5-2):

Walker; O’Neill, Nightingale, Csoka, McLoughlin, Woodyard, Oksanen, Rudoni, Guinness-Walker, Pigott, Longman

Statistics

Crewe Alexandra are unbeaten in their last six matches at home in League One, scoring 14 and conceding just seven during said period.

The last time the two sides met at Gresty Road was back in February 2012 as they played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in Sky Bet League Two, with a last-gasp equaliser from Wimbledon’s Christian Jolley earning the away side a share of the spoils that day.

AFC Wimbledon have just one win from their previous nine away matches in the league, with their last success coming in a 1-0 win at Rochdale back in November of last year.

How to watch the game?

The match will be available to watch via both club’s respective websites, with iFollow passes costing £10 per person.

Kick-off is 3pm.