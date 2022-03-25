Crewe Alexandra are currently fighting for their survival in League One this season.

David Artell’s side are bottom of the table, with a nine point gap to safety.

Crewe only have seven games left in the campaign to turn things around.

Upcoming games with Fleetwood Town, MK Dons and Doncaster Rovers could be crucial in deciding their fate.

Until then, test your knowledge of the club by taking our latest quiz…

Crewe Alexandra quiz: Where did these 20 past and present players start their careers? 1 of 20 Harry Wilson? Liverpool Crewe Alexandra Luton Town Cardiff City