Crewe Alexandra make significant managerial decision

Crewe Alexandra have parted company with manager David Artell, ending his stint in the dugout which lasted over five years.

The former Gibraltar international player has lost his job after the Railwaymen’s relegation to League Two was confirmed on Saturday afternoon following a 2-0 defeat to Doncaster Rovers.

Artell hadn’t led his side to a victory since February, and eight straight defeats left the hierarchy at the Mornflake Stadium with no option but to relieve him of his duties.

Having played for the Cheshire club earlier in his career, Artell became manager in January 2017, replacing Steve Davis in the dugout.

Artell guided Crewe back into League One in the 2019-20 season, which was achieved on a points per game basis due to the curtailed campaign because of COVID-19 and in their first season back in the third tier he was able to guide Alexandra into 12th position.

The departures of players such as Ryan Wintle, Charlie Kirk and Owen Dale have led to disastrous consequences though and Artell has paid the price for relegation with his job.

The Verdict

Artell was working under difficult circumstances this summer – circumstances that would have seen most managers struggle.

Three of his key players from last season departed and two of his new summer signings retired pretty quickly, so he was already on the back foot.

Alexandra perhaps don’t have enough experience to work around a generally young squad, and perhaps that’s been their downfall.

A change in manager could have definitely happened a while ago, but the Crewe hierarchy stuck with Artell – who could not turn it around and he will now be seeking a new job.