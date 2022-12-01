Crewe Alexandra confirm managerial appointment

Crewe Alexandra have announced that Lee Bell has been appointed as the club’s new manager.

Bell has been in interim charge at the Mornflake Stadium since early November, when Alex Morris stepped down for compassionate reasons.

The 39-year-old has done an excellent job, winning three of his four games in charge in all competitions. Bell has a perfect record in League Two, with consecutive 1-0 wins at home to Colchester United and away at promotion-chasing Swindon Town.

He also secured the club’s progression through to the second round of the FA Cup, where he suffered his first defeat with a 3-0 defeat to League One Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

The Alex’s improved league form has moved them up to 15th in the table and clear of any relegation concerns that were beginning to emerge towards the end of Morris’ reign.

Quiz: Which British club did Crewe Alexandra sign these 26 players from?

1 of 26 Kenny Lunt (2008) Barnsley Hull City Sheff Wed Sheff Utd

Former boss Morris will remain on the coaching staff as Bell’s assistant manager, alongside Kenny Lunt.

Bell began his career at the club and has had two spells with the Alex as a player, before returning as coach in 2015.

The club said that they had received 58 applications for the post and 12 were shortlisted, with Bell emerging as the outstanding candidate.

““I’m very pleased that Lee has accepted the position of First Team Manager,” chairman Charles Grant told the club’s official website.

“His driving ambition and clear objectives, allied with his deep understanding of Crewe Alexandra and strong relationships with existing staff, made him the standout candidate. We look forward to a positive future under Lee’s leadership.”

Bell was also delighted to be given the role on a permanent basis.

“It’s an honour to be entrusted with the position of Manager at a Club that means so much to me. I’m grateful that the fans have been superb with me during my short period as interim manager, and the players have responded so positively,” he told the club’s official website.

“Now, with the support of Alex, Kenny and the other members of our coaching team, I’m excited and confident about the challenge that lies ahead.”

The verdict

It is no surprise to see Bell being given the job permanently.

Crewe are a club with a track record of promoting from within, so if Bell did well in his interim spell, he was always likely to be handed the reigns full-time.

He has inspired a significant turnaround in the club’s fortunes, including that impressive away win at Swindon, who are challenging towards the top end of the league.

The important of the results under Bell cannot be underestimated as fears were beginning to grow of a second consecutive relegation.

But he has moved the club clear of danger and with the players seemingly responding very well to his methods, he will be hopeful of continuing to guide the Alex up the table.