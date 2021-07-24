Crewe Alexandra 2-2 Nottingham Forest: Ainley and Adebisi strikes cancel out Brennan Johnson brace

Nottingham Forest’s winning pre-season run came to an end on Saturday afternoon, with Crewe Alexandra coming from behind to hold the Reds to a 2-2 draw at Gresty Road.

A Brennan Johnson brace put Chris Hughton’s side into a 2-0 lead, before a spirited second-half performance culminated in Callum Ainley and Rio Adebisi salvaging a draw for Alex.

On a warm afternoon in Cheshire, it was the hosts who started brightly. Ainley capitalised on Loic Mbe Soh’s short backpass before teasing his way into the area and having a goalbound effort blocked well by Scott McKenna. He was to threaten again soon after, with a swerving effort from distance palmed away by a nervy Brice Samba.

But Forest then began to find their groove, with Joe Lolley the catalyst of all their positive work. The winger rattled the crossbar on eight minutes after cutting inside onto his strong left foot and finding space for himself out wide.

And after Charlie Kirk flashed an effort just wide of the far post for Crewe, it was Lolley who played an integral role in Forest’s opening goal.

His long-range effort was spilled by Crewe goalkeeper Dave Richards, but Brennan Johnson showed good awareness to react and prod the ball home on the rebound amid pressure from an Alex defender. 1-0 to the Reds on the half-hour mark.

Lolley, who spent large parts of last season struggling with injury, looked a galvanised figure on Saturday afternoon. The wide-man threatened once again with another ferocious long-range effort, which skimmed Richards’ crossbar moments later.

That was to be the final chance of a first half which improved as it went on for the Reds, and they picked up from where they left off in the second half.

A flurry of glorious opportunities fell the Reds’ way on 55 minutes. First, a Lolley free-kick was nodded down by Mbe Soh to McKenna who prodded an effort onto the crossbar. Ryan Yates then miscued an effort from close-range, before Alex Mighten volleyed narrowly off target from 10 yards.

But shortly before the hour mark, Forest doubled their lead. Lolley found Johnson in space to his right, with the Wales international composing himself, shifting the ball back onto his left foot before finding the bottom corner with precision. A second for the Reds, and a second for Johnson.

That was to be the homegrown star’s final contribution of the afternoon, with Chris Hughton beginning to ring the changes shortly after. The 20-year-old was replaced by Lyle Taylor, whilst Gaetan Bong was introduced for Mbe Soh.

Crewe did show positive signs towards the latter stages of the encounter, though. Yates was shown a booking for a foul on the dangerousAinley, with the resulting free-kick inches above Donveron Daniels’ head at the back post. Rio Adebisi then came close, curling an effort just wide from inside the area.

On 74 minutes, it was Ainley who grabbed a deserved goal. The playmaker surged into the area with a late run, before coolly slotting low and beyond Samba to bring Crewe back into the contest.

Dave Artell’s side were now playing with their tails firmly in the air, and shortly after Joao Carvalho, Baba Fernandes and Cafu were introduced for Forest, the hosts found an equaliser in impressive fashion. The attacking full-back, Rio Adebisi, cut the ball back onto his left foot before bending a superb effort into the top corner to put Alex on level terms.

Alex may well have added a third goal and completed a marvellous turnaround almost immediately after, with Mikael Mandron robbing possession and bearing down on goal before Joe Worrall recovered well.

Forest showed one last sign one of promise when Carvalho spotted Colback with a perfectly-weighted ball over the top of the defence, but the midfielder was to mis-time his volley before the final whistle blew.

An impressive turnaround for the visitors, who played their way back into the game before grabbing two well-deserved goals. A disappointing way to end the week for Forest, who take on Aston Villa and Burnley before the Championship campaign gets underway.