Crewe Alexandra 1-1 AFC Wimbledon: FLW reports as Pigott and Finney earn a share of the spoils

Oli Finney’s goal cancelled out Joe Pigott’s opener at Gresty Road as Crewe Alexandra and AFC Wimbledon played out an entertaining score draw in Cheshire.

The home side made two changes to the side that tasted victory against Bristol Rovers in midweek, with Rio Adebisi and Billy Jones coming in for Harry Pickering and Perry Ng in the full-back positions, with the latter having being sold to Cardiff City on Tuesday.

Whilst for the visitors, Glyn Hodges stuck with the same side that got trounced away to Portsmouth last time out, with new signing George Dobson taking his place on the bench after arriving from Sunderland on loan last Friday.

Wimbledon quickly hit the front in brilliant fashion as Pigott headed home well from Cheye Alexander’s lofted cross to the back stick for his 13th goal of the season with just two minutes on the clock.

The visitors continued to grow in confidence in the opening stages with Jack Rudoni seeing a shot from long range whistle just over the crossbar.

A fightback from the home side was on the way, however, as the Dons just survived a scare as a Crewe freekick from the right by Tom Lowery caused havoc in the penalty area with Sam Walker saving well from Owen Dale’s resulting shot, with Omar Beckles then heading over from a Billy Jones cross as Wimbledon just held onto their lead.

The hosts did soon get the goal that their strong spell deserved as Finney equalised from close range after Jones saw his cross bounce back off the bar, with the midfielder smashing home gleefully from close range.

There was then a big chance for Wimbledon as Ryan Longman first charged down a Dave Richards clearance before laying the ball off to Pigott who in turn returned the ball to the on-loan Brighton forward who saw his shot deflect away for a corner.

Alexander then smashed the bar for the visitors, with the Dons growing back into the game after conceding an unfortunate equaliser.

There was then a flurry of chances at both ends as Crewe went close again, with Wimbledon scrambling the ball clear for a corner following a cut back in the six-yard box.

The resulting delivery was well claimed by Walker, who quickly released Longman on the counter-attack but the striker saw his shot fly just wide of the post after a good run.

Half time signalled the end of a frantic first period, with both sides pushing hard to hit the front.

Moving into the second half, it was Crewe who started the brighter of two sides with David Artell’s men seeking to get in behind the Wimbledon backline at every opportunity.

Charlie Kirk and Dale were constant threats for the home side throughout the game, with both players showing their capabilities to drive inside and take the ball down the line.

Wimbledon then came very close to another goal as a Pigott header from a Rudoni freekick was sensationally saved by Richards down to his right when the ball looked destined to ripple the net.

The play then moved up the other end quickly, with Finney testing Walker at his near post.

Longman once again proved to be the away side’s best outlet in the second half, with the young forward going close with a long-range effort that flew just wide of the upright.

Both sides wasted chances on the counter-attack as they pushed for a winner late on but in the end, they had to settle for a share of the spoils in a match that was a great advert for Sky Bet League One football as the Railwaymen extended their unbeaten run whilst Wimbledon moved out of the bottom four on goal difference.

FULL TIME: Crewe Alexandra 1-1 AFC Wimbledon