Cresswell starts: The predicted Millwall XI to face Sunderland on Saturday

Millwall are back in competitive action a week before the majority of the Championship as they head up to the Stadium of Light to play their rearranged game against Sunderland on Saturday.

A win would take them to within two points of second-placed Sheffield United ahead of the return of the full schedule but Gary Rowett will be taking nothing for granted against a Black Cats side that have promotion aspirations of their own.

As there are no other Championship or Premier League games being played this weekend, there will extra eyes on the Lions but Rowett has suggested this game will be no different from any other at this level.

He’ll be desperate to see his side restart the season with a win, however, and with that in mind, here is the Millwall XI we believe he’ll name against Sunderland on Saturday…

There will be plenty of Lions supporters interested to see who gets the nod between the sticks on Saturday.

George Long displaced Bart Bialkowski in September and has been ever-present since but the Pole will have been hoping to use the break to stake his claim.

Long is the man in possession of the number one jersey, though, and should keep his place.

Millwall’s turnaround in fortunes came as a result of a shift to a back four and that’s how we expect them to line up against Sunderland.

Though captain Shaun Hutchinson is available again after returning in last weekend’s friendly against Brondby, Rowett may resist rushing him back into the starting XI and opt for Leeds United loanee Charlie Cresswell and Jake Cooper – a partnership that produced some impressive performances ahead of the World Cup break.

Murray Wallace and Danny McNamara are the obvious options to slot in at full-back while Billy Mitchell and George Saville should reprise their roles in midfield.

Millwall’s new talisman Zian Flemming will surely start in the number 10 role with Andreas Voglsammer and George Honeyman the likely choices out wide.

With Benik Afobe and Tyler Burrey both still missing, Tom Bradshaw should lead the line for the Lions.