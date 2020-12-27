Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Sheffield Wednesday

‘Credit where it’s due’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss individual after Blackburn draw

Published

4 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday made it two games unbeaten on Boxing Day, as they managed to hold Blackburn Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

Things started well for the Owls, as Adam Reach capitalised on a defensive mix up to put them in front with a stunning long range effort shortly before half time, only for a brilliant solo goal from Joe Rothwell to earn a late point for the hosts.

One player who certainly caught the eye for Wednesday for a number of reasons on Saturday, was Moses Odubajo.

Restored to the side after suspension for his first appearance since the controversy that surrounded his response to Lewis Grabban’s goal in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over the Owls, Odubajo enjoyed a largely impressive performance, making life difficult for the consistently dangerous Ryan Nyambe on the Blackburn right.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by Wednesday’s fanbase, with a number keen to praise Odubajo as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


