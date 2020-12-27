‘Credit where it’s due’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans discuss individual after Blackburn draw

Sheffield Wednesday made it two games unbeaten on Boxing Day, as they managed to hold Blackburn Rovers to a 1-1 draw at Ewood Park.

Things started well for the Owls, as Adam Reach capitalised on a defensive mix up to put them in front with a stunning long range effort shortly before half time, only for a brilliant solo goal from Joe Rothwell to earn a late point for the hosts.

One player who certainly caught the eye for Wednesday for a number of reasons on Saturday, was Moses Odubajo.

Restored to the side after suspension for his first appearance since the controversy that surrounded his response to Lewis Grabban’s goal in Nottingham Forest’s 2-0 win over the Owls, Odubajo enjoyed a largely impressive performance, making life difficult for the consistently dangerous Ryan Nyambe on the Blackburn right.

That is something that did not go unnoticed by Wednesday’s fanbase, with a number keen to praise Odubajo as they took to Twitter to give their thoughts on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

Here’s an unpopular opinion. Odubajo was outstanding today. #swfc — Todd Bailey (@therealtbailey) December 26, 2020

So how are we feeling about @Moses_28 being MoTM today? #swfc — Tim (@Bradders23Tim) December 26, 2020

Thought Moses played excellent today tbf . #SWFC — Andrew Fox (@Afoxich) December 26, 2020

Don’t like tweeting players directly, but after a lot of negativity last week, @Moses_28 was absolutely superb today 👏🏼 #swfc — Nathan Blood (@nattasswfc) December 26, 2020

Odubajo and pelupessy who tend to get absolute rotten abuse (deserved for odubajo after forest) but thought both were very good today, credit where it’s due. — Richard Slattery (@RichardSlatts) December 26, 2020

Don’t think Odubajo should have ever been allowed near a Wednesday side ever again but fair play to him probably our best player today,how Pelupessy is still conning his way into a starting eleven is still beyond me though.🤷‍♂️ — Stuart Coates (@Coat73) December 26, 2020