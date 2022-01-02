‘Credit where it’s due’ – Many West Brom fans react as Ismael makes surprise selection for Cardiff clash

West Brom will be hoping to inflict further pressure on the Championship’s top teams when they host Cardiff City this afternoon.

The Baggies are currently in fourth place, and are four points from Fulham in second, with a victory today mounting pressure on the Cottagers and Blackburn Rovers who are in third.

Ismael’s side will also be well aware that they are just three points ahead of QPR in seventh, placing increasing importance on today’s game with Cardiff in 20th.

The Bluebirds are three points clear of the relegation zone, and whilst they have picked up Steve Morison, they are still well within a relegation scrap.

Cardiff have struggled against the division’s top teams this season, losing seven out of their eight games against teams in the top seven.

Naming four changes from the side that lost 1-0 to Derby last time out, Ismael has decided to bring in Taylor Gardner-Hickman to the starting line up, whilst there is also a place in the XI for 18-year-old Tom Fellows.

Alex Mowatt and Karlan Grant have also returned for the Baggies, adding final third prowess and excitement back into the camp.

Here, we take a look at how West Brom fans have reacted on Twitter to news of their starting line up…

Big game for this fellows should be cleary on the bench instead of hugill — luis turton (@luis_turton) January 2, 2022

My respect for Val 📈📈 — j o e (@ftbl_joey) January 2, 2022

Decent side tbf — James (@JamesWBA4) January 2, 2022

Fair play Val, backed up his assessment of the last game 👏 — Stuart Lightfoot (@stu_lighty) January 2, 2022

Credit where it’s due, that’s the right call from Val today — Dylan Ashmore🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@WBADyl) January 2, 2022

Decent team that is!! Nice to see TGH and Fellows in. No more than what they deserve. COYB — Sophiie 💙🤍 (@ChoppinWood) January 2, 2022

If only we could play Dike instead of Robinson😩that’d be some team — Jamie Smith (@jamster0504) January 2, 2022

Fellows and tbh quality stuff — haydt219 (@haydt219) January 2, 2022