‘Credit where it’s due’, ‘Best game for us’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans rave about player after Rotherham victory

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins with a narrow victory over Rotherham United at the City Ground last night and many Reds fans have been lauding the performance of defender Ryan Christie.

Replacing Matty Cash, a fan favourite that left the club to join Aston Villa last summer, has been no easy feat and Christie has had his fair share of criticism this term – particularly during Forest’s more difficult runs.

The right-back produced arguably his finest performance for the East Midlands club against the Millers last night, however, helping ensure that Chris Hughton’s side secured all three points.

Christie won 10 of his 12 defensive duels, as well as blocking two shots, making three clearances, and completing two tackles (Sofascore) – with his constant effort also drawing praise from Rotherham boss Paul Warne.

Paul Warne heaps praise on Cyrus Christie. ‘Wowza, their right-back can run. What a game he had.’#NFFC — George Harbey (@georgeharbey) February 23, 2021

Forest had the lion’s share of possession and chances in the game, and the 28-year-old was useful with the ball at his feet as well.

He had 86 touches, completed six successful dribbles, one key pass, and had a shot blocked (Sofascore).

Ryan Yates proved the matchwinner for the Reds, seizing on a loose ball in the box and finding the back of the net after 67 minutes but it seems Christie’s performance has proven a talking point among many Forest supporters.

The defender has drawn criticism from them this season but many took to Twitter to laud his performance in last night’s win.

Read their reaction here:

Samba was excellent again tonight without having to make many saves. Worrall superb, Christie’s best game for us and Yates inspired. Thought Knockaert and Freeman disappointed so expect Lolley or Mighten on Friday night. Garner back in possibly for Cafu. #nffc — Jonathan Hill (@Jonathan__Hill) February 24, 2021

One Christie’s best performances in a forest shirt today. Solid enough at the back and provided a lot in the final third as well. Good to see — Lou (@LouDC_) February 23, 2021

Christie was excellent tonight, best game in a Forest shirt: Lets hope he delivers against his old side on Friday… — L a i t h 💙 (@laithgaribaldi) February 23, 2021

Christie was excellent tonight. That’s the tweet#NFFC — Alan Macleod (@AlanMacleod14) February 23, 2021

First time I've said it but Christie was motm last couple of games he's really stepped up 👍#nffc — jamesNffc (@jshanghai2002) February 23, 2021

Christie’s best game for Forest. Had some indifferent games this season but good tonight. And Yatesy!!! 👍⚽️ #NFFC — Lee Farnsworth (@leefarny) February 23, 2021

Christie was very good tonight. He gets forward just as well as Cash did. Not seeing many give him the credit he deserves! #nffc — josh (@Joshnffc16) February 23, 2021

#nffc Credit where it's due, for me Christie has had his best game in a Red (Blue) Shirt — Red Dog Macca (@halftimepies) February 23, 2021