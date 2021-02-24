Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Nottingham Forest

‘Credit where it’s due’, ‘Best game for us’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans rave about player after Rotherham victory

Published

9 mins ago

on

Nottingham Forest made it back-to-back wins with a narrow victory over Rotherham United at the City Ground last night and many Reds fans have been lauding the performance of defender Ryan Christie. 

Replacing Matty Cash, a fan favourite that left the club to join Aston Villa last summer, has been no easy feat and Christie has had his fair share of criticism this term – particularly during Forest’s more difficult runs.

The right-back produced arguably his finest performance for the East Midlands club against the Millers last night, however, helping ensure that Chris Hughton’s side secured all three points.

Christie won 10 of his 12 defensive duels, as well as blocking two shots, making three clearances, and completing two tackles (Sofascore) – with his constant effort also drawing praise from Rotherham boss Paul Warne.

Forest had the lion’s share of possession and chances in the game, and the 28-year-old was useful with the ball at his feet as well.

He had 86 touches, completed six successful dribbles, one key pass, and had a shot blocked (Sofascore).

Ryan Yates proved the matchwinner for the Reds, seizing on a loose ball in the box and finding the back of the net after 67 minutes but it seems Christie’s performance has proven a talking point among many Forest supporters.

The defender has drawn criticism from them this season but many took to Twitter to laud his performance in last night’s win.

Read their reaction here:


