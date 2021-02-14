Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Millwall

‘Credit where credit is due’ – Many Millwall fans react to key figure following Reading win

Published

60 mins ago

on

Millwall came from behind to continue their impressive recent revival under Gary Rowett after victory over Reading on Saturday.

Rowett’s team arrived at the Madejski Stadium on their joint-longest unbeaten run of the season, but fell behind for the second game in succession when Royals midfielder Alfa Semedo took advantage of mistakes from both Bartosz Bialkowski and Shaun Williams to score from distance.

But the Lions are made of sterner stuff in 2021 and responded twice in the final 15 minutes to complete a superb turnaround thanks to goals from substitutes Matt Smith and Mason Bennett.

Firstly, Smith latched onto Tom Bradshaw’s deflected pass before Bennett climbed highest to head home Scott Malone’s looping cross with four minutes remaining to move Millwall just eight points adrift of sixth-placed Bournemouth.

But more importantly, Rowett’s men have eased any fears over relegation that might have crept in – with the victory at the Madejski Stadium moving the Lions 10 points clear of the danger-zone.

Following the damaging defeat to Nottingham Forest last month, Rowett appeared to be coming under increasing pressure from The Den faithful.

But they were full of praise on Twitter for the former Derby County manager after yesterday:


