‘Credit where credit is due’ – Many Millwall fans react to key figure following Reading win

Millwall came from behind to continue their impressive recent revival under Gary Rowett after victory over Reading on Saturday.

Rowett’s team arrived at the Madejski Stadium on their joint-longest unbeaten run of the season, but fell behind for the second game in succession when Royals midfielder Alfa Semedo took advantage of mistakes from both Bartosz Bialkowski and Shaun Williams to score from distance.

But the Lions are made of sterner stuff in 2021 and responded twice in the final 15 minutes to complete a superb turnaround thanks to goals from substitutes Matt Smith and Mason Bennett.

Firstly, Smith latched onto Tom Bradshaw’s deflected pass before Bennett climbed highest to head home Scott Malone’s looping cross with four minutes remaining to move Millwall just eight points adrift of sixth-placed Bournemouth.

But more importantly, Rowett’s men have eased any fears over relegation that might have crept in – with the victory at the Madejski Stadium moving the Lions 10 points clear of the danger-zone.

Following the damaging defeat to Nottingham Forest last month, Rowett appeared to be coming under increasing pressure from The Den faithful.

But they were full of praise on Twitter for the former Derby County manager after yesterday:

Have to say the man has turned it round over the last month. Credit where credit is due! Great win! https://t.co/sChkpLpcGc — David Moss (@HistoryBlitz) February 13, 2021

Rowett deserves huge credit for turning it around after having 1 win in 15 to now 6 unbeaten. But the boys have gone down a goal (stupid goals) twice in a row and have come back to win. Love it from them! — Millwall Analysis (@MillwallAnalyt1) February 13, 2021

What a result. Rowett out, eh?! 🦁 #Millwall — Rowan McKinnon (@Rowan_Mckinnon) February 13, 2021

Great win today for millwall credit to rowett for the changes they worked ! — Anthony lawrence (@hayleytoots12) February 13, 2021

Well played millwall…..after a really good start we were poleaxed for a while by a really sloppy goal…..but fair play to the team and particularly Rowett who made excellent tactical substitutions…..we regrouped and seized the game by the neck….great afternoon overall — Millwall halfwayline (@millwalljdb) February 13, 2021

What a blinding win that was and I think only the Reading ifollow think we didn’t deserve it.

Romeo was back to his best there MOM for me, Woods worst game.

Rowett back to changing formations to suit the opposition like last season and it works. Ejaria looks a player #millwall — Tony Munday (@TonyMunday1968) February 13, 2021

What a comeback, Rowett got it absolutely spot on putting on Wallace, Smith and Bennett. We need to be more attacking in games and the past two he’s gone for it at half time and it’s paid off. Keep it up Millwall it’s looking like we’ve really turned a corner — Reg (@FruitnVeggie) February 13, 2021

Credit to Rowett here. Saw it wasn’t working and changed it. GOOD substitutions as well at the right times. Come onnn! https://t.co/USRSpblwqi — Millwall Analysis (@MillwallAnalyt1) February 13, 2021

Bang on result. Hat of to Rowett for the subs. #millwall — Ben kinsella (@benkinsella13) February 13, 2021

What an incredible result. Credit to Rowett, subs made at the right time and tried to play to the strengths of those on the pitch. Brilliant 3 points on the road and you have to say, overall I think we deserved it #Millwall — Stephen Jones (@SPJ91) February 13, 2021