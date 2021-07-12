‘Credit to the board’, ‘Fantastic’ – These QPR fans are delighted as transfer arrival confirmed

Queens Park Rangers have completed the signing of Sam McCallum from Norwich City on a season-long loan.

The 21-year-old is contracted to Canaries but his minutes over the past few years have come with Coventry, with McCallum featuring in 41 games for the Sky Blues last season, mainly at left wing-back. Prior to that, he had starred as they won promotion back to the second tier.

And, another loan move has been set up for the youngster to continue his development, with QPR announcing his arrival on Monday evening as they continue to strengthen the squad.

With McCallum having already enjoyed a productive year in the Championship, it’s fair to say that many R’s fans see this as a smart bit of business and they expect the attack-minded player to thrive under Mark Warburton in the next year.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the signing from Twitter…

Good signing that. Credit to the board, getting it right again. Just get Johansen done, Odubajo and Dunne and we’re going up — Evan Manister (@Evan_Manister1) July 12, 2021

Well that was a surprise, an athletic exciting young wingback🤩 — Kyle🏄🏻‍♂️ (@qprkyle) July 12, 2021

Class signing that 🔵⚪️ — Archie (@archie5552) July 12, 2021

Great signing Rangers love that — Dean Hunter (@dean_hunter17) July 12, 2021

Great signing — paddyqpr_1882 (@mcguinness2004) July 12, 2021

This is a wonderful signing. Great work, R’s…. — Pete Morris (@PeteMorrisPMC) July 12, 2021