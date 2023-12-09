Highlights Derby County's relegation to League One in 2022 was a result of financial mismanagement and points deductions.

Despite a slow start to the season, Derby County has shown promising signs and has become hard to beat at home.

The recent form of Derby County has put them in the play-off spots, and they are back on track in their bid for promotion to the Championship.

The 2023-24 League One season is full of sleeping giants in the third tier of English football - with one of those being Derby County.

The Rams had not been at that level of football since 1986 until their relegation in 2022 from the Championship, which came after financial mismanagement at the club led to administration and points being deducted.

Unable to arrest the slide, Wayne Rooney's side dropped for the 2022-23 season, and after just a couple of months, Liam Rosenior was replaced in the dugout by Paul Warne.

Related West Ham, Burnley, Sheffield United and Middlesbrough join transfer chase for Derby County player Eiran Cashin is one of the most highly-rated young defenders in the EFL, and he could earn himself a Premier League move in January

The ex-Rotherham boss could not get Derby into the play-offs though by the end of the campaign as they missed out on the final day to Peterborough, but after a slow start to the current season, there are now promising signs being showed.

Derby County's current League One table position

Relatively speaking, Derby had a pretty poor start to the 2023-24 season - they were one of the pre-season favourites for promotion before a ball had even been kicked, but defeats to Wigan Athletic, Oxford United and Bolton Wanderers within their first six matches saw them sitting in 11th position in the table.

Since the loss to the Trotters though at the start of September, the Rams have lost just twice in league action, with those setbacks coming away at Shrewsbury Town and Stevenage.

County have become hard to beat at home now, with four straight wins in succession at Pride Park, scoring 11 times in that period and conceding just the once - that shows that things are coming together nicely right now.

League One Table (As it stands December 4th) Team P GD Pts 1 Portsmouth 19 +16 42 2 Bolton Wanderers 18 +19 39 3 Oxford United 18 +13 36 4 Stevenage 20 +10 36 5 Peterborough United 19 +17 35 6 DERBY COUNTY 18 +15 33 7 Barnsley 18 +14 31 8 Blackpool 20 +8 30

Derby now sit inside the League One play-off spots and have a game or two in hand on some of the teams above them in the standings, and the momentum is on their side going into the Christmas fixtures, unless they suffer a setback before that period.

Goodman: Derby are well and truly back

One of Sky Sports' more prominent EFL pundits, Don Goodman was worried for Derby at one stage of the season, but their recent form has been uplifting for supporters and Warne.

And the former striker believes that the Rams are back on the right path in their bid to try and win promotion to the Championship once more.

"It's a difficult one, isn't it?" Goodman said.

"Because if you're Derby County in League One, then you have to be near the top. It’s as simple as that. They weren't doing that and the performances weren't great.

"They were losing games that they really shouldn't and when you get fan unrest, then the pressure really builds on the hierarchy of any football club, at whatever level that may be.

"Credit to the board, they were patient and have been rewarded with four wins and clean sheets in a row. I think Derby are well and truly back on track."