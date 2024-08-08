Pundit Carlton Palmer has praised Sheffield Wednesday owner Dejphon Chansiri for the backing he has given manager Danny Rohl this summer as the club close in on the signing of Troyes striker Ike Ugbo.

According to The Star, the deal to re-sign Ugbo on a permanent basis is not done yet, but significant progress has been made and the move could be confirmed in the coming days.

There had been concern that Wednesday could miss out on the signing of Ugbo after Sunderland made a late bid last week, while Stoke City, Birmingham City and Queens Park Rangers had also been credited with an interest, but he now looks set to return to Hillsborough for a fee believed to be in the region of £3 million.

Ugbo spent the second half of last season on loan with the Owls, and he scored a number of crucial goals to keep the club in the Championship.

Ike Ugbo's stats for Sheffield Wednesday last season (according to Transfermarkt) Appearances 19 Goals 7 Assists 1

The 25-year-old will become Wednesday's tenth signing of a busy summer transfer window that has seen James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Yan Valery, Max Lowe, Svante Ingelsson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill join the club, and he could be signed in time to feature in their opening game of the season against Plymouth Argyle on Sunday.

Palmer: Dejphon Chansiri deserves credit for backing Danny Rohl

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer praised Chansiri for the support he has given Rohl in the transfer market this summer, and he believes the imminent signing of Ugbo is a huge boost for the Owls.

"It's fantastic news for the Owls supporters that Sheffield Wednesday are set to win the race to bring Ike Ugbo back to Hillsborough," Palmer said.

"He was a revelation under Danny Rohl last season, scoring seven goals in the second half of the season that saw Sheffield Wednesday make a miraculous escape and stay in the Championship.

"Chansiri has had his criticisms from many quarters, but you have to balance that up.

"He brought in a manager, he could not have expected Danny Rohl to have done what he's done, but he's been fantastic for him.

"Credit to Chansiri because he's seriously backed him, he obviously has confidence that Danny Rohl might be able to deliver them a play-off spot or better this season.

"You've got to give credit to Chansiri for sticking his hand in his pocket.

"The player was a revelation under Danny Rohl, he enjoyed playing Sheffield Wednesday's attacking style, playing the high-pressure game and he scored impressive goals.

"He became a fan favourite and was outstanding, and fair play to Ugbo because, in spite of other clubs being interested in his signature, he made it very, very clear that he wanted to return to work for Sheffield Wednesday and Danny Rohl.

"The two of them, the chairman and Danny Rohl, must take immense credit for that.

"I'm speaking to a lot of Sheffield Wednesday supporters and, for the first time in a long time, they're going into the new season with plenty of optimism."

Ike Ugbo signing is a big coup for Sheffield Wednesday

Chansiri came in for serious criticism at times last season, with a number of protests taking place against his ownership, but it is difficult to disagree with Palmer that he deserves credit for backing Rohl this summer.

While Wednesday have enjoyed a strong summer window, the lack of a proven goalscorer was a big issue, but that has now been solved with the signing of Ugbo, and the reported £3 million fee paid for the Canada international marks a big shift in approach from Chansiri, who has been reluctant to spend in recent years.

There may be some question marks over whether Ugbo can maintain his form given that he scored just once in the final two months of last season, but having netted seven times overall during his loan spell, the Owls will hope that he can reach around the 15-goal mark this campaign.

As Palmer says, Ugbo established himself as a firm fan favourite at Hillsborough last season, and his return will only increase the positive mood around the club.