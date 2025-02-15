MP Yuan Yang has shared how she has spoken to “credible buyers” interested in purchasing Reading FC amid the ongoing "ownership crisis" at the Berkshire club.

Reading have long been impacted by owner Dai Yongge’s deliberate lack of investment, with the club often serving transfer embargoes in recent seasons.

At the start of the month the Royals confirmed that a period of exclusivity with a potential purchaser had expired, throwing fresh doubt over their future.

MP Yuan Yang offers fans hope during Reading FC “ownership crisis”

Yuan Yang, a Labour MP for Earley and Woodley, has frequently been speaking to the EFL and potential buyers in hope of putting Reading’s nightmare to an end.

Reading league finishes under Dai Yongge's ownership Season Division Position 2017-18 Championship 20th 2018-19 Championship 20th 2019-20 Championship 14th 2020-21 Championship 7th 2021-22 Championship 21st 2022-23 Championship 23rd (relegated) 2023-24 League One 16th

In a recent interview with BBC Radio Berkshire, Yang shared how she had spoken to potential new owners who possessed the required funds to purchase Reading from Yonnge.

She shared: “I think it is an ownership crisis, and we should call it that. My aim, and all fans’ ultimate aim is to get a new owner for the club.

“Since we last spoke, I have spoken to a number of credible buyers who I know have spoken to the club and the EFL as well.

“I suppose that gives me confidence that there could be a bright future for the club if only we could get to that transfer of ownership.

“I think that is what concerns all of us right now. I suppose that’s the positive side of that.

“Now, unfortunately,, the situation that we’re in is how do we get from here to there.

“There are definitely people out there. It’s not for me, obviously, legally to judge about credibility.

“That’s for the EFL, the club and so on.

“But there are people that I have spoken to that feel reassured.”

“And that can happen several times in a month, and that is not a healthy situation for any club. That’s not what you want, as a fan of any club.

“I think just slowing down that rate of emotional crisis will be so important to fans.

“And I think that is what is going to happen when we eventually have a new owner.”

“Every single scenario” has been considered for Reading FC

Reading fans have long been protesting Yongge’s reign as Royals owner, with hopes of forcing the Chinese businessman out of the club whilst also raising awareness of the club’s plight.

Whilst numerous prospective owners have approached him, no deal has yet been agreed.

That has led many Reading fans to call for Yongge to be disqualified as a fit and proper owner by the EFL.

Yang continued: “In my conversations with the EFL, and in fact even with everyone around the club and the regulation of the club, I have brought up every single scenario that you can think of.

“Including all the scenarios that we wouldn’t want to think of - I spend too much time thinking of (them).

“Disqualification of the owner is one of the things I have discussed.

“I think it’s important to open all those doors and understand what all those different channels are, and what those different outcomes are.

“I think from the EFL’s point of view they want to make sure that any action that is taken supports the club’s future.

"And I think that’s a pragmatic view to take, in terms of we could do this now, what would that mean for the club in a few months’ time and a few years’ time?

“I think that is the overall view that the EFL has, and I think that is the right view to take.”