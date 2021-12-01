‘Creates excitement whenever he has the ball at his feet’ – West Brom eyeing move for Spurs attacker: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly keen on Tottenham 20-year-old Dilan Markanday, who the Premier League club are open to letting leave on loan.

According to the Evening Standard, the winger’s contract situation means a permanent move cannot be ruled out.

Championship trio Bournemouth, West Brom, and QPR have been linked, as have Celtic and Rangers.

But would he be a good signing for Albion? And do they need him?

Our FLW writers issue their verdicts…

Charlie Gregory

Dilan Markanday looks a bright, young, attacking talent and could be a shrewd addition by West Brom.

The Baggies certainly want more action and excitement in front of goal and based on the youngster’s record for the Tottenham academy side, it looks like that could be exactly what he can offer to them.

Although he is unproven at Championship level, he will no doubt be determined to prove himself given the chance on a more regular basis playing more competitive football.

If the Baggies can provide him with regular game time, then he could prove to be a revelation – and might be beneficial to both Spurs and West Brom in the long run. Although the side would arguably prefer a player that can definitely guarantee goals, he could be a decent squad option to have and a cheaper alternative in case they cannot find anyone else too.

Billy Mulley

This is move that I can get behind, as I think it would benefit all involved.

Dilan Markanday is an incredibly promising talent who has all the necessary tools to emerge as a star in the Premier League one day.

He is a player who creates excitement whenever he has the ball at his feet, possessing an excellent technical ability, and equally, has the vision to match.

He has chipped in with 15 goal contributions in 12 PL2 games this season, whilst also proving to be a class above his opponents in the Papa John’s Trophy.

West Brom have real athletes in forward positions, but Markanday offers much more than that, m as he has the dribbling ability and agility to add an extra dimension to West Brom’s attacking play.

Bringing in Markanday would also allow West Brom to be more flexible with their formations, with the 20-year-old as competent in wing areas as he is in the number 10 role.

I would love to see Markdanday in the Championship, as he will be a star one day.

Toby Wilding

This does look as though it could be a rather good signing for West Brom.

The Baggies look to be badly lacking a spark to really get them going this season, struggling to unlock teams when going forward, which is hampering them in the battle for promotion.

As a result, adding someone such as Markanday, who has shown at Under 23s level this season that he can make an impact in front of goal, and who is seemingly desperate to impress at senior level, could help solve that issue.

Indeed, Markanday would surely offer them another element going forward, and could be something of a coup considering the interest there is in him from elsewhere in the Championship, meaning this certainly looks to be one that could be worth pursuing for West Brom.