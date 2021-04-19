‘Crazy’ – Wayne Rooney reacts to Tottenham Hotspur’s recent decision on Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur have recently announced that they have parted company with Jose Mourinho after a poor run of results.

Mourinho took charge of Spurs in November 2019, but has struggled for a consistent run of results at times, which has ultimately led to the club calling time on his role in the dugout.

They’re currently sat seventh in the Premier League table, and are five points adrift of fourth-placed West Ham United, after being forced to settle for a point in their recent match against Everton at Goodison Park.

Spurs have also announced that former midfielder Ryan Mason will take charge of the club on an interim basis, as they go in search

Another manager that might be feeling the pressure at this moment in time is Derby County boss Wayne Rooney, with the Rams currently sat 21st in the Championship table, and just four points clear of the relegation zone.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference ahead of their match against Preston North End on Tuesday, Rooney admitted that he felt it was a ‘crazy’ decision to part company just days before Spurs’ cup final against Manchester City.

“Crazy doing it before a cup final. Strange timing. Could have waited until the day after the final.”

Derby will be eager to pick up much-needed points in their battle to survive in the Championship, with 22nd-placed Rotherham United having two matches in hand on Wayne Rooney’s side.

Can you score full marks on this 20-question Derby County quiz?

1 of 20 What year were Derby founded? 1880 1884 1891 1901

The Verdict:

It’s hard not to agree with Rooney here.

Results haven’t been the best under Mourinho with Spurs, but you would have thought that they would have at least let him stay in charge ahead of the EFL Cup final.

Ryan Mason is taking charge of the first-team now for Spurs, and given his lack of managerial experience, the timing of the club’s decision seems bizarre.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Spurs’ decision pays off ahead of their cup final against Manchester City this weekend.