‘Crazy’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Many Leeds United fans react to fresh Ben White update

Leeds United have reportedly submitted a new £35 million bid for Brighton defender Ben White amid interest from all of the Premier League top six, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 22-year-old was integral in helping Leeds win the Championship and end their 16-year absence from the Premier League with promotion last term.

Their interest in signing White permanently has been well documented with reports indicating they have already had two offers – of £18.5 million and £22 million – rejected.

According to the Sun, Leeds have tabled a fresh and improved £35 million offer for the defender.

The report claims the offer is £30 million in cash plus £5 million in add-ons but that Brighton are set to reject it as they value the 22-year-old above £50 million.

It is understood that Brighton do not want to sell White but there has been significant interest with all of the Premier League top six enquiring about how much he would cost.

There is less than a month to go before the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season and Liam Cooper is currently the only senior and available centre-back in the Leeds squad.

That is likely an issue that will be of great concern to Whites fans and many have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on this latest update concerning their former loanee.

