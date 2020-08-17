‘Crazy’, ‘Ridiculous’ – Many Leeds United fans react to fresh Ben White update

Leeds United have reportedly submitted a new £35 million bid for Brighton defender Ben White amid interest from all of the Premier League top six, which has drawn an interesting reaction from fans of the Yorkshire club.

The 22-year-old was integral in helping Leeds win the Championship and end their 16-year absence from the Premier League with promotion last term.

Their interest in signing White permanently has been well documented with reports indicating they have already had two offers – of £18.5 million and £22 million – rejected.

According to the Sun, Leeds have tabled a fresh and improved £35 million offer for the defender.

The report claims the offer is £30 million in cash plus £5 million in add-ons but that Brighton are set to reject it as they value the 22-year-old above £50 million.

It is understood that Brighton do not want to sell White but there has been significant interest with all of the Premier League top six enquiring about how much he would cost.

There is less than a month to go before the start of the 2020/21 Premier League season and Liam Cooper is currently the only senior and available centre-back in the Leeds squad.

Are these 10 facts about Leeds United actually true?

1 of 10 Leeds were founded in 1920 - true or false? True False

That is likely an issue that will be of great concern to Whites fans and many have taken to Twitter to voice their thoughts on this latest update concerning their former loanee.

Read their reaction here:

Koch for me, better option, player proven in Bundesliga — Kamil Biały (@Lajt89) August 17, 2020

Hahahah the guy has never played above championship level and Brighton want to see him in training before offering him a big contract but he’s with 55M😂😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/A2gbiUQfH4 — Luca (@LufcLuca_) August 17, 2020

Everything about this is ridiculous. https://t.co/LrBmzXKe7H — leah (@leahwallerx) August 17, 2020

Juan Foyth is £15m and John Stones is available for around £20m. I love Ben White but £35m is a lot of our transfer budget for one player. #lufc https://t.co/yncKUC5HR4 — Luke George🏆 (@MrLukeyGeorge) August 17, 2020

Nah not for me at that price. Far too high #lufc https://t.co/QZ3eCiknjv — Ryan Day (@RyanJDay) August 17, 2020

Move on. He’s good but bloody hell not £50m I said I’d go £35m but anything above is ridiculous https://t.co/WX28HHGj5b — B(C) (@BC_LUFC) August 17, 2020

Crazy money . He is very good and has a bright future but 35 million for someone who hasn’t played yet in prem . https://t.co/nSoc0vfMZN — Laura (@lauralufcmot) August 17, 2020