‘Crazy’ – Many Luton Town fans react to team news ahead of Sheffield United fixture

After four games in the club’s third successive season in the Championship, Luton Town sit on six points and in 11th position.

Nathan Jones’ side started the season brightly with a convincing 3-0 victory against Peterborough United, followed by a spirited defeat against West Brom.

A narrow 1-0 win against Barnsley pushed The Hatters into a position just outside the play-offs, but a 5-0 defeat at home to Birmingham City last Saturday has left the Bedfordshire club around the mid-table region.

The 48-year-old has made three changes to the team that started against The Blues last week, with Reece Burke, Gabe Osho, and Fred Onyedinma coming into the side.

Burke, who joined Luton from newly-promoted Championship club Hull City in the summer, makes his competitive debut for The Hatters, whilst Onyedinma will be hoping his second Town appearance will be as fruitful as his first against Peterborough on the opening day.

Admiral Muskwe, Tom Lockyer, and Peter Kioso all make way for the aforementioned trio, but all feature on the bench, alongside James Shea, Glen Rea, Carlos Mendes Gomes, and Dion Pereira.

Here, we take a look at how some Luton Town fans have reacted to the team news ahead of today’s fixture against Sheffield United…

Osho selection is really important as it gives us flexibility. On Saturday when we needed to change we didn’t have the personnel and I felt the changes caused more problems. Osho’s ability to play in a 3 and as a DM gives us that ability to change if needed. https://t.co/T43G37Vber — Dylan Bhundia (@dylan_bhundia) August 28, 2021

BURRRRRRRRRRRKE — 𝑇𝑟𝑎𝑐𝑒 (@TraceTrace04) August 28, 2021

No Jerome 🙁 — Baggins (@DocMartinIsHere) August 28, 2021

Why on earth is Carlos Mendes Gomes not starting? He's so hot with the ball and shoots so amazingly well! #COYH!!! — Thomas Møller (@thomasmoller) August 28, 2021

Let's see how long the 5 back lasts today — CalumBright (@CalumBright_) August 28, 2021