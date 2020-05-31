‘Crazy’ – Leeds United fans are likely to love Tyler Roberts’ verdict on the Elland Road faithful

Leeds United will be hoping they can pick up where they left off when competitive action gets back underway in the Championship.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have won their last five matches in the second tier, which has seen them move top of the Championship with nine matches left to play this term.

Plenty of Leeds United supporters will surely be feeling as though a potential return to the Premier League is long overdue, and could be forgiven for already having one eye on life back in the top-flight.

One player that has struggled for consistent game time in Bielsa’s squad this season is Tyler Roberts, with the forward making 14 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire-based side.

He has chipped in with three goals though, and will be hoping he can push Patrick Bamford for his starting spot in Marcelo Bielsa’s team in the near future.

Speaking in a Q&A session for Leeds’ official Twitter account, Roberts revealed what it’s like to pay in front of the Elland Road faithful each week.

“The Elland Road crowd is the best I’ve played in front of. I think that the atmosphere they create at home for us, and obviously against the away team it’s crazy.

“It definitely gives us an advantage, 100%. I’ve seen teams come to Elland Road and crumble because of the fans so it’s great to have.”

The Verdict:

The Leeds United supporters will absolutely love this verdict from Roberts.

Elland Road is well-known for being a ground that the fans are in fine voice throughout the course of a match, and it’ll be pleasing to hear that it makes a difference for the players when they step onto the pitch.

They’ll be hoping that it can remain that way if they’re playing their football in the Premier League next season, as they could surprise a few teams.

However, with recent events meaning that supporters won’t be in attendance for the remainder of this year’s campaign, Leeds will have to remain focused in behind-closed-doors matches this term.