Queens Park Rangers’ Ilias Chair insists he is looking up the table as he backed the team to get out of relegation trouble this season.

QPR endure miserable start to the season

It has been a very challenging campaign for QPR, as they currently sit 22nd in the table, and they’re six points from safety ahead of tonight’s fixture against Preston.

Former player Gareth Ainsworth paid the price for the poor form, as he was sacked at the end of October, with Marti Cifuentes named as his successor.

The new boss is trying to implement a different style of play, and there have been positive signs, not least the 4-2 win over Stoke City in the week. That means Cifuentes has only lost one of his four games in charge, so he has made them tougher to beat.

Ilias Chair makes confident QPR claim

And, his arrival has clearly transformed the mood in the group, with Chair telling Sky Sports that he is looking up the table despite their struggles.

“It's been a difficult year for us. We have a young group and for a lot of the players it was their first real tough time in a relegation battle. It was tricky to navigate, but the older players have been doing a great job keeping us level-headed.

“All we can really keep doing is going out in every game and giving 100 per cent. That's all you can ask for. If you look at last year we were top six around this time and dropped out. So why is it not possible to do the same but in reverse?

“We've seen some crazy things in the Championship. As long as we believe in ourselves, anything is possible.”

Ilias Chair will be key to QPR’s survival hopes

The appointment of Cifuentes certainly appears to have benefited Chair, who has been a key player for QPR over the years, but he wasn’t at his best under Ainsworth.

Now, he has a bit more freedom, and he has responded, by scoring against Rotherham, and he has played very well in the past two games.

Moving forward, Chair will be central to QPR’s chances of progressing up the table, and Cifuentes seems to recognise that. So, he will want to build around the attacking midfielder, and the likes of Chris Willock and Lyndon Dykes, who are both proven at this level.

What next for QPR?

The R’s make the long trip to Preston tonight, and it will be a difficult game, as North End are a side who are pushing to be in the top six.

However, they are beatable, and they go into the fixture having lost two successive games, with Cardiff scoring twice in stoppage time to beat Ryan Lowe’s side last week, before they were hammered 4-0 by Middlesbrough in the week.

So, confidence may be low among the Preston squad, and QPR will feel that they are capable of getting a result as they look to close the gap on Huddersfield, who currently occupy 21st position.