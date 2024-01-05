Highlights The Tyne-Wear derby between Newcastle United and Sunderland is a fiercely contested rivalry in English football.

The recent gap between the two teams has widened as Newcastle has made eye-catching signings under new ownership.

Despite the recent success of Sunderland in matches against Newcastle, much of the pre-match focus has been on off-pitch matters, including a decorating error by Sunderland.

The Tyne-Wear derby, played out between north-east neighbours Newcastle United and Sunderland, is one of the fiercest rivalries on offer in English football, and as such, Saturday's match is arguably the biggest FA Cup third-round tie this weekend.

In recent years, the gap between the Black Cats, and arch-rivals, the Magpies has never been wider, as Saturday's hosts sat in League One when the Premier League 'Mags were taken over in October 2021 by the Public Investment Fund from Saudi Arabia, who have helped manager Eddie Howe make some eye-catching signings.

Last season, the gulf between the two sides could have been closed as the Mackems reached the Championship play-offs, but missed out in the semi-final stages to eventual winners Luton Town, who became a Premier League side for the first time in their history.

The Magpies featured in the Champions League group stages this season, which once again portrayed somewhat of a disparity between themselves and their neighbours, but the Black Cats have once again put themselves in play-off contention.

Despite this, in recent encounters between the two sides, which is the most important factor to many fans within the context of a rivalry, it has been the Black Cats who have had the upper hand over their bitter rivals as the Magpies have not won a clash between the two sides since 2011.

Saturday's big tie offers the Mackems with an opportunity to continue their positive record over their neighbours, but unfortunately for new manager Michael Beale and co, much of the pre-match build up has focused on off the pitch matters.

The Black Cats' big error

Prior to the clash between the two north-east giants, the Black Cats made a big error in judgement, by decorating one of the bars at the Stadium of Light in the Magpies' black and white colours, as well as pasting slogans belonging to their arch-rivals such as "Keep the black and white flying high" and "we are united."

Understand Newcastle were allowed access to Black Cats Bar by Sunderland to ‘cover & protect’ the #SAFC branding & artwork on the walls ahead of the derby. #NUFC fans will be housed in the hospitality bar (£600 a ticket) & #SAFC were worried about their property being damaged. pic.twitter.com/ObQGuifoNC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) January 5, 2024

But arguably most offensively of all to home supporters, the slogan 'Howay the lads' was painted over the usual Black Cats motto 'Ha'way the lads' as the hosts opted for the Geordie version of their motto, in a bizzarre effort to please visiting supporters.

The Mackems have since back-tracked on their previous mistake, and have since taken down the unwelcome Magpies-themed decorations, with club owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus adding in a statement: "We apologise to our fans for the understandable concern they have fairly voiced in response and this sentiment is shared by the Club’s Ownership Group and Board of Directors, who have requested an immediate review is undertaken to determine how this process unfolded.

"A direct decision has also been taken by the Ownership Group and Board of Directors to return the space to its original state and we once again apologise to our supporters that this was not addressed sooner."

Black Cats legend Kevin Phillips responds to club decision

During his time on Wearside, Phillips achieved a fantastic return of 113 goals in 208 appearances, and will forver be regarded as a legendary figure at the Stadium of Light for his heroic goal-scoring exploits.

Speaking on TalkSport on Friday morning, Phillips said:

"Unfortunately, if they (the club) hadn't have taken it down, the Newcastle fans certainly would have.

"I find it amazing.

"Sometimes Sunderland do things, that you just kind of scratch your head.

"I know that at the last game at the Stadium of Light (between Sunderland and Newcastle), Newcastle fans smahed the toilets up in the away end.

"I think it's a chance for them (Newcastle fans) to get in the stadium, especially when they've not played eachother for eight, nine years.

"Imagine if Sunderland win tomorrow, the Newcastle fans will absolutely destroy that bar, and there's going to be no stopping them.

"I feel sorry for the stewards in there.

"It's just a crazy, crazy decision.

"They could have just shut the bar for the game, and kept the two-tiers, and just got the fans in, watch the game, and get them straight out.

"Let's just hope that the game goes off well and nothing like that happens, and we enjoy a real good spectacle and football match."

Phillips predicts the outcome of the derby

When asked by TalkSport co-host Ray Parlour for his prediction on the outcome of Saturday's big match, Phillips said: "I want Sunderland to win, of course I do, but I think if Newcastle turn up, with the players they've got it will be a very difficult game.

"A draw for me I think, and for the supporters certainly, a draw would be a great result, to go back to St James', to give these young players an experience, 60,000 odd people at a derby, I think they'd take that.

"Of course I want Sunderland to win, but I'm going to go for a draw, I think it will be 1-1."