Crawley Town midfielder ready to hit the ground running

Jack Payne was bursting with excitement ahead of the 2021/22 season having spent the last four years in the National League, he’s been quoted by the West Sussex County Times as saying.

The combative midfielder is one of John Yems’ four additions thus far at the People’s Pension Stadium and now at 29 he will be looking to make up for lost time in his Football League career.

Yems has used his non-league contacts to make a fair few acquisitions in his time at Crawley, Payne had established a relationship with the gaffer prior to the move.

He said: “I’ve known the gaffer for a few years now so as soon as the interest was there I was ready to come. I’m delighted to be here. I’m just looking forward to getting the season going and getting started.

“Personally I just want to play as many games as I can. I just wanted to get back in the Football League and start playing as many games as I can in the league. As a team I think we’re the same as everyone at the moment. We want to be at the higher end of the table come towards the end of the season.” The Reds flirted with the play-off places at times last term, with Yems’ men surprising teams with their free flowing attacking football, the push was derailed a little by Max Watters’ departure to Cardiff City in January but they pressed on admirably to seal a top half finish. They will be motivated to go again after a tough pre-season. Payne continued: “Pre-season is pre-season but once you’re back in Saturday and Tuesday, you’re playing games and that’s where you want to be. Pre-season is nice but toward the end you’re itching and you’re biting at the bit to get the league games going.” “We’re at that point now so we’re looking good. I can’t wait for the Hartlepool game.” Payne’s steel should complement to likes of Jack Powell and Jake Hessenthaler in central areas. Providing the platform for talisman Tom Nichols to express himself. The Verdict Payne walks in as one of the most experienced players in the dressing room despite his time outside of the Football League, with a point to prove and talent aplenty around him the 29-year-old should be able to knuckle down for a regular starting place this term. Yems’ trust and track record in non-league recruitment should give Payne confidence after being a consistent performer at that level, with experience of a League Two promotion. The plucky Reds are sure to ruffle some feathers once again this season.