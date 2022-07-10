Crawley Town make move for Portsmouth goalkeeper

Crawley Town have submitted an offer for Portsmouth goalkeeper Alex Bass according to The News.

The News understands the ambitious League Two side have tabled an offer to take the 24-year-old to Broadfield Stadium.

Negotiations are continuing between the two clubs over a fee for Bass who has been involved in the first-team set-up at Fratton Park since 2016.

Bass excelled while on loan at Bradford City and had hoped to have an opportunity as number one for Pompey before they moved for Brighton goalkeeper Carl Rushworth.

Crawley have appointed Kevin Betsy as their new manager this summer and have seemingly given him a significant budget to spend this summer as they look to put together a promotion push.

Bass has recently spoken about his reluctance to remain a number two after a productive spell with Bradford last season with the 24-year-old saying: “Me and the gaffer haven’t spoken too much about the situation, it’s one of those.

“We’re quite a small squad at the moment and he’s trying to find the players he’s got to find. If he brings in a keeper he brings in a keeper – and we’ll see where it goes from there.”

With Rushworth coming in on loan from Brighton, that may pave the way for Bass to move to Crawley permanently.

The Verdict

It’s unsurprising to see a move for Bass become an option for Crawley given his good form last season. That’s for both Bradford and Portsmouth, so it’s a surprise that Pompey have moved to bring in someone else rather than utilise their budget elsewhere.

Crawley are an ambitious side having already signed Dom Telford from Newport amongst more and bringing in Bass will just add to that.

It would be a good move for Bass who deserves the chance to be a number one goalkeeper having not had that under Danny Cowley.