Crawley Town defender aiming to upset natives ahead of Bradford City game

Crawley Town defender Jordan Tunnicliffe says he is looking forward to playing at Valley Parade as his side take on Bradford City tomorrow.

Bradford City have brilliant support in the league and regularly reach crowds of 14,000 and above. They will no doubt get another good crowd this weekend as they face a visit from Crawley Town who currently sit four points behind them in the league.

However Tunnicliffe, who scored at Valley Parade last season, believes Crawley can go and quieten the home crowd. He told the Crawley and Horley Observer: “Playing in stadiums like that is what you want to do as a footballer.

“The atmosphere the fans create here is good but it’s not the same as 15,000 at Bradford.

“It’s something the players can enjoy and relish.

“We want to go there and cause an upset and get the fans to turn on them. It’s a day everyone wants to enjoy.”

The Crawley defender, who returned to action for The Red Devils in last weekend’s 1-0 defeat to Tranmere Rovers after five months out with an injury, believes his team can get the win on Saturday and more. He said: “In the three years I have been here it’s the tightest-knit group we have had.

“You can’t look too far ahead and you have to take each game as it comes but with the quality we have in the whole squad – I have been sitting out injured for five months and the quality we have in depth is brilliant.

“When I wasn’t playing we have got three or four centre halves who can step in and do absolutely fine.

“We have got midfielders and attackers who also can come in and do a successful job and that leads to a successful team.

“That brings out the best in each individual.”

The Verdict:

Valley Parade is definitely an intimidating ground to go to for Tunnicliffe and his team but having scored there last season, I’m sure he will remember what that felt like and hope they can create that feeling again.

It’s likely to be a close game with both sides sitting so close in the table and the fans at Bradford will no doubt boost The Bantams but with no win in three games for Crawley, they will be looking to overcome this and secure some points.

The Red Devils can use the strength in depth Tunnicliffe talked about to their advantage during this game and will hope to be prepared for whatever Bradford throw at them.