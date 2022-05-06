Crawley Town confirm managerial decision

Crawley Town have not struggled too much this campaign and are sat comfortably in the top half of the League Two table.

However, despite a season that has seen them make steady progress, the club have today announced via their official website that they will be letting go of manager John Yems.

The announcement of his departure comes after weeks of claims of off-field issues with the manager though. The Mail Online reported that he had been suspended by Town and now it looks as though they will be heading in a different direction entirely by getting rid of their current boss.

Yems had been in charge of the club for two years and had overseen the club making gradual steps towards the top end of the table. They’ve been consistent and have managed finishes of 13th and then 12th and if they can bag another 12th spot this campaign, it will show they have continued to remain solid in the fourth tier.

Yems though will now see his stint as a manager at the club come to an end – and with the summer transfer window and a potentially busy offseason now approaching, Crawley will have to move fast to find a suitable replacement.

As part of the statement, Crawley also mentioned that they will now begin a ‘global search’ for a new boss to take the club forward – which perhaps suggests that they could look not just in England, but throughout Europe perhaps and beyond to see who is suitable to try and take the club into League One.

The Verdict

Crawley have been consistent under John Yems in terms of their on-field results and league positioning but it looks like they want to head in a different direction without him and perhaps some off-field reports have played into his release.

The club have managed to stay consistent and solid in League Two with Yems at the helm, so they will need to be careful in terms of who they select next to take the club forward. They could end up hurtling towards the bottom if they don’t make the right call.

Alternatively though, a refresh and the right appointment could take them into League One and to new heights. The ‘global search’ that they mention in the statement is promising, as it suggests they could look to appoint someone from even outside of England.

If there is someone who fits the bill then, regardless of where they currently manage or have managed, then it looks like Crawley could be looking at drafting them in to lead the club in the right direction.