It has been a busy summer for Sheffield Wednesday after they secured survival in the Championship.

The Owls looked destined to make an immediate return to League One after a disastrous start to last season under Xisco Munoz, but they achieved safety following a remarkable turnaround under Danny Rohl as they finished 20th in the table.

Wednesday received a huge boost when Rohl signed a new long-term contract in May, and the German has wasted no time in getting to work on rebuilding his squad.

The Owls have brought in nine new signings so far this summer, with James Beadle, Ben Hamer, Yan Valery, Max Lowe, Svante Ingelsson, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, Jamal Lowe and Charlie McNeill arriving at Hillsborough.

Liam Palmer, Dominic Iorfa, Di'Shon Bernard, Barry Bannan and Josh Windass have all signed new deals, but Cameron Dawson and Will Vaulks have departed after rejecting the offer of an extension, while Ciaran Brennan, Reece James, George Byers, Tyreeq Bakinson, Juan Delgado and Lee Gregory have been released.

There are likely to be plenty of further incomings and outgoings for Wednesday before the end of the transfer window, and one player Rohl could consider sending out on loan is goalkeeper Pierce Charles.

Crawley Town eyeing Pierce Charles loan deal

Charles made his debut for Wednesday in the 1-1 draw against Coventry City in the FA Cup in January before starting again in the replay the following month, and he did not look out of place on either occasion.

The 19-year-old is a player with huge potential, underlined by his recent call-up to the Northern Ireland senior squad, and he has impressed for the Owls during pre-season, making a number of impressive saves in the game against Werder Bremen last month.

Rohl revealed in April that he is a big admirer of Charles, telling The Star: "Pierce for me is a fantastic goalkeeper. He has a lot of good things that I like, he can keep the ball in possession, he’s good in open play, he’s good building up from the back. He’s a good goalkeeper and I like him."

Charles signed a new contract at Hillsborough in May, meaning Wednesday are not vulnerable to losing him to bigger clubs, but as his minutes are likely to be limited this season with strong competition for places from Beadle and Hamer, he could potentially depart on loan.

According to The Star, newly-promoted League One side Crawley Town have enquired about signing Charles on loan, but the Owls may have reservations about sending him to the Broadfield Stadium.

Crawley Town could be a risky move for Pierce Charles

Given that he is unlikely to receive many first team opportunities at Wednesday this season, playing regular football in League One would be hugely beneficial for Charles' development, but there are doubts over whether Crawley is the right move for him.

Manager Scott Lindsey has done an outstanding job with the Red Devils, leading them to promotion from League Two via the play-offs last season, despite many people tipping them to be relegated at the start of the campaign, and his possession-based style of play would be perfectly suited to Charles, who is known for his ability with the ball at his feet.

However, Crawley have lost a number of their star players this summer, with only a few members of the promotion-winning team remaining, and it could be a tough season ahead for the club in the third tier.

Crawley Town key summer departures Player New club Corey Addai Stockport County Will Wright Swindon Town Kellan Gordon Notts County Nick Tsaroulla Notts County Liam Kelly MK Dons Klaidi Lolos Bolton Wanderers Adam Campbell Hartlepool United Danilo Orsi Burton Albion

The Red Devils have made 14 new signings so far this summer, but it will be difficult for them to replace the quality of those who have departed, and given the turbulent transfer window they have experienced, it would be no surprise to see them make a slow start to the campaign, which could bring pressure on Lindsey.

Lindsey should have plenty of credit in the bank, but the Crawley board have been known to make some questionable decisions in the past, so they could make a change if they start poorly, and given that his stock is currently high, it is not beyond the realms of possibility that the 52-year-old could resign.

There are question marks over whether Charles would be a starter at the Broadfield Stadium given that the Red Devils have already brought in two new goalkeepers this summer, but even if he did feature regularly, it could arguably do him more harm than good if Lindsey's men have the season of struggle many are predicting for them.

Lindsey could defy expectations at Crawley once again this season and keep them in the division, and Charles may thrive under his guidance, but it is likely to be a challenging campaign for the club.

The Owls will be reluctant to sanction Charles' exit at this stage as Ben Hamer is currently injured, and with the uncertainty surrounding the Red Devils, they must carefully consider whether it would be a sensible move for their talented young goalkeeper.